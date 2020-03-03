Breaking News
Home / Top News / DVCon U.S. 2020 Compresses Program to Three Days

DVCon U.S. 2020 Compresses Program to Three Days

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

ELK GROVE, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The DVCon U.S. 2020 Steering Committee has adjusted the conference and exhibition schedule to conclude at the close of the exhibition on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:00pm, a day earlier than originally planned.

To accommodate the cancellation of some of the presentations as a result of issues and concerns related to COVID-19, DVCon U.S. is compressing the schedule to maintain a full technical program over the course of three days. Some presenters had to cancel their participation due to recent corporate travel mandates, leaving some vacancies that have now been filled by going from a four-day to a three-day event.

Please visit the website for the updated program matrix for Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th.

Accellera and the DVCon U.S. Steering Committee would like to thank all of our attendees and participants for their flexibility as we make adjustments to the conference so that we can continue to provide a vibrant and highly technical, informative program.

About Accellera Systems Initiative
Accellera Systems Initiative is an independent, not-for profit organization dedicated to create, support, promote and advance system-level design, modeling and verification standards for use by the worldwide electronics industry. The organization accelerates standards development and, as part of its ongoing partnership with the IEEE, its standards are contributed to the IEEE Standards Association for formal standardization and ongoing change control. For more information, please visit www.accellera.org. Find out more about membership. Follow @accellera on Twitter or to comment, please use #accellera. Accellera Global Sponsors are: Cadence; Mentor, A Siemens Business; and Synopsys.

About DVCon U.S.
DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org. Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

Accellera, Accellera Systems Initiative, and DVCon and are trademarks of Accellera Systems Initiative Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:
Barbara Benjamin
Public Relations for Accellera Systems Initiative
Phone: +1 503 209 2323
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.