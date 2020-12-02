Breaking News
DVCon U.S. 2021 Advance Program Available & Early Registration Open

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Virtual conference and expo to offer many opportunities to learn and connect over four days

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The virtual 2021 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition (DVCon) U.S. advance program is now available online and registration is open. DVCon U.S will be held March 1-4, 2021 on a virtual platform. Sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, DVCon U.S. will offer attendees a combination of recorded presentations and a live Q&A to provide an interactive, high-quality virtual experience.

“We are very excited about the virtual program we’re able to offer DVCon U.S. 2021 attendees,” stated Aparna Dey, DVCon U.S. 2021 General Chair. “Our steering committee has developed a program filled with in-depth technical material for practicing design and verification engineers, EDA developers and design mangers. Attendees of the 33rd annual DVCon U.S. can learn about both practical solutions to address their current design challenges as well as preview new technologies that will help them in the near future. Additionally, the virtual conference structure itself offers attendees variety and flexibility, with a combination of live streaming and recorded presentations, so attendees can view certain sessions on demand. We’re very pleased that we received record speaker submissions for technical papers, panels, tutorials and short workshops, which allows us to offer a very comprehensive technical program.”

The conference begins on Monday, March 1 with Accellera Day featuring a tutorial focused on the upcoming Portable Test and Stimulus Standard 2.0, as well as five short workshops from Accellera working groups and eight sponsored short workshops.

This year’s keynote, “Computational Logistics for System and Software Verification,” will be given by Dr. Paul Cunningham, corporate vice president and general manager of the system verification group at Cadence Design Systems, Inc. In his presentation, Dr. Cunningham will introduce the concept of verification throughput and highlight the significant opportunities we have as an industry to dramatically improve verification throughput on modern SoC designs.

There will be two panel sessions on Wednesday, March 3: “Verification in the Open-Source Era,” and “Chip Design on Cloud – from Pipe Dream to Preeminence.” Both panels will offer attendees an opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A.

Attendees can choose from a broad selection of 42 papers, four tutorials, approximately 15 posters, two panels and 19 short workshops over the course of the four-day technical conference and exhibition.

The interactive Expo will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and from noon to 2:00pm on Thursday. In addition to the Expo, there will be virtual coffee breaks and networking opportunities to give attendees many opportunities to meet online with peers and experts in the design and verification community.

For the complete DVCon U.S. 2021 schedule, including a list of tutorials, short workshops, panels, posters, and virtual events, visit the program agenda.

Advance registration rates are available through January 31, 2021. For more information and to register, visit the registration page.

To view the papers and presentations from the DVCon U.S. 2020 follow up virtual conference, including some with audio recordings, visit https://2020.dvcon-virtual.org/.

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org. Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

