Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DVCon U.S. 2022 Advance Program Available

DVCon U.S. 2022 Advance Program Available

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Keynote to focus on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The advance program is now available for the 2022 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative. The virtual conference and exhibition will be held February 28-March 3, 2022.

“We have an exciting technical program in store for attendees,” stated John Dickol, DVCon U.S. 2022 Program Chair. “This year we added another layer to our already rigorous paper review process, helping to ensure attendees receive the quality program they’ve come to expect from DVCon. Attendees can look forward to sessions covering low power, RISC-V, UVM, machine learning, Portable Stimulus, functional safety and much more. In addition to 42 paper presentations, we’ll have 15 poster presentations, two panels, four tutorials and 11 workshops throughout the four-day program.”

The keynote for the 2022 program, “Unleashing AI/ML for Faster Verification Closure,” will be presented by Manish Pandey, Vice President of Engineering, Synopsys on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:00pm. The keynote will explore how exploiting supervised, unsupervised and reinforcement learning has enabled an order of magnitude gains in closure convergence and verification cycle reduction. 

Two panels will be offered on Wednesday, March 2. The first panel, “The Meeting of the SoC Verification Hidden Dragons,” will begin at 8:30 am and the second panel, “Going Faster – How to Cope with Shrinking Schedules and Increasing Complexity,” will begin at noon.

Registration is open. Advance registration rates are available through January 7, 2022. Registration for the keynote, panels and exhibits-only is free.

For the latest updates regarding the conference and expo, please visit the website.

About DVCon
DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

For more information, please contact:

Laura LeBlanc Barbara Benjamin
Conference Catalysts, LLC HighPointe Communications
352-872-5544 Ext. 115 503-209-2323
lleblanc@conferencecatalysts.com barbara@hipcom.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.