Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DVCon U.S. 2023 Announces Call for Extended Abstracts

DVCon U.S. 2023 Announces Call for Extended Abstracts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

35th annual conference and exhibition to be held in-person

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2023 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for extended abstract proposals. The submission site opens July 11, 2022. DVCon U.S. 2023 will be held February 27-March 2, 2023, at the Doubletree Hotel in San Jose, California.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Steering Committee, we are looking forward an in-person DVCon U.S. 2023,” stated Vanessa Cooper, DVCon U.S. 2023 General Chair. “We have surely missed getting together the last couple of years and hope you will join us for our 35th annual event. There are plenty of suggested paper topics to choose from including machine learning, low-power, reuse and automation, and safety-critical design and verification. We encourage you to submit your abstracts and be a part of what has become the industry’s must-attend design and verification conference and exhibition for practicing engineers.”

Suggested Topics for Extended Abstracts
The call for extended abstracts solicits papers and corresponding presentations that are highly technical and reflect real-life experiences and emerging trends in various domains. Submissions are encouraged, but not restricted to, topic areas: Verification and Validation; Safety-Critical Design and Verification; Machine Learning and Big Data; Design and Verification Reuse and Automation; Mixed-Signal Design and Verification; and Low-Power Design and Verification.

Submissions may incorporate the use of EDA tools; FPGA-based designs; the use of specialized design and verification languages; assertions in SVA or PSL; the use of general purpose and scripting languages; applications of the Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard; applications of design patterns or other innovative language techniques; the use of AMS languages; and IoT applications. Extended abstracts should be between 600-1200 words.

The deadline for abstract submissions is August 8, 2022. More information and guidelines can be found here.

About DVCon
DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

For more information, please contact:
Laura LeBlanc
Conference Catalysts, LLC
352-872-5544 Ext. 115
lleblanc@conferencecatalysts.com		                    Barbara Benjamin
HighPointe Communications
503-209-2323
barbara@hipcom.com
     

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.