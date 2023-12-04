dvm360, in partnership with Chewy Health, is thrilled to announce that the 2023 winners for the dvm360 2023 Innovator of the Year Award! Chewy Health will be making a $5,000 donation to an industry nonprofit of each winner’s choice.

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dvm360, the number one multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, in partnership with Chewy Health, the dedicated pet health care arm of Chewy, is thrilled to announce that the 2023 winners for the dvm360 2023 Innovator of the Year Award program have been revealed!

The Innovator of the Year Award is a special recognition celebrating one veterinarian and one paraprofessional who are bolstering the future of the veterinary industry through innovative measures.

The 2023 winners are:

Innovator of the Year (DVM): Philip J. Bergman, DVM, Ph.D., DACVIM (Oncology) – VCA (Veterinary Centers of America)

Innovator of the Year (Paraprofessional): Ellen M. Carozza LVT, VTS(CP-Feline) – The Chris Griffey Memorial Feline Foundation and THE CAT LVT LLC

Dr. Philip J. Bergman has been tirelessly championing veterinary and comparative oncology for nearly 30 years. He was instrumental in the development of the ONCEPT Canine Melanoma Vaccine, the first DNA-based canine cancer vaccine that is now fully licensed by the USDA. He continues to act as principal veterinary investigator for the groundbreaking treatment. Dr. Bergman has also held leadership roles in several veterinary boards and organizations, including the Veterinary Cancer Society.

Ellen M. Carozza, LVT, VTS(CP-Feline), is a passionate veterinary technician who has devoted her life to advancing the standard of care for felines. In addition to founding the Chris Griffey Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit that provides medical care for neonatal at-risk kittens, Carozza spearheaded the creation of a new veterinary technician credential, VTS Feline, which focuses specifically on cat care. Carozza is now one of only three veterinary technicians in the world to obtain this certification.

“We are proud to partner with dvm360 in honoring these extraordinary caregivers for their ingenuity and achievements within their communities,” said Mita Malhotra, president of Chewy Health. “As a champion of the veterinary community, Chewy Health will continue to advocate for and support innovation across all aspects of the industry with the goal of building a stronger future for veterinary professionals everywhere.”

Chewy Health is committed to improving the lives of pets and the people who work tirelessly to care for them. To that end, the company will be making a $5,000 donation to an industry nonprofit of each winner’s choice. Those organizations are Not One More Vet, a nonprofit that addresses well-being in veterinary medicine through inclusive pathways, and The Chris Griffey Memorial Feline Foundation, which provides life-saving medical care to at-risk kittens.

The 2023 dvm360 and Chewy Health Innovator of the Year Award recipients were announced and honored at the dvm360 Fetch Long Beach conference in Long Beach, California, which took place December 1-3, 2023.

“Many veterinary professionals are blazing new trails, and innovating the way we think about animal health. Change and innovation are essential in our industry as they allow us to adapt, grow and thrive in a dynamic world. These innovators are the catalysts for progress and play a fundamental role in shaping a promising future for the veterinary profession. I am excited to celebrate our 2023 winners along with our generous partners at Chewy Health!” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at dvm360. “It is truly an honor to be a part of an incredibly hardworking profession that goes above and beyond the call of duty for animals, the owners and the community in which it serves.”

The winners of the 2022 dvm60 Innovator of the Year Award were Katherine Cutter, DVM, DACVO, CEO of BoosterPet (DVM winner); and Peter Carlos, RVT, of Taylor ER Veterinary Emergency Hospital (paraprofessional winner). Dr. Cutter and Carlos were honored for creating new solutions that open access to care and creatively educating veterinary professionals across the country through social media. Chewy also made $5,000 charitable donations on each winner’s behalf, which were directed to Monkey Tail Ranch, a California-based facility that provides animal therapy for individuals and families impacted by autism, and Old Dog Haven, an animal rescue in Washington that fosters senior dogs. You can learn more about the Chewy Health and dvm360 Innovator of the Year Award program here.

About dvm360

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360 has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360 hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360 conferences and the Fetch Coastal®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360 is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Chewy Health

Chewy Health’s mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. Chewy Health embodies this spirit with our unparalleled commitment to pets and the people who tirelessly care for them. In response to veterinary care challenges and evolving pet parent needs, Chewy Health is pioneering digital solutions for simple, efficient operations. This leads to more time for hands-on pet care for healthier and happier pets. It’s all part of the commitment at Chewy Health to improve the health of every pet by helping to make veterinary professionals’ jobs easier.

