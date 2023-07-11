This rebranding aligns with Fetch’s commitment to excellence in veterinary education and highlights the organization’s mission to support the advancement of veterinary medicine

CRANBURY, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is excited to announce the rebranding of the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference® (ACVC) to Fetch Coastal®. This strategic decision brings the Fetch core values of community, collaboration and connections to this landmark event on October 9–11, 2023, in Atlantic City, N.J.

Renowned as an industry leader for veterinary continuing education and information, Fetch Coastal offers engaging, clinically focused continuing education sessions led by top voices in veterinary medicine. Fetch Coastal will build upon the strong foundation that has been established for the past 34 years by ACVC, offering veterinary professionals an unparalleled opportunity to expand their knowledge and connect with peers and industry leaders, and to explore exhibitor offerings. These sessions are specifically designed to equip veterinary professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to tackle the most demanding issues in the industry.

“Fetch Coastal will continue to serve as the cornerstone event for this industry,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®. “We are committed to investing in the future of veterinary education, and this conference is a testament to our dedication to delivering a superior conference experience.”

As an innovator in veterinary education, dvm360 has worked diligently to improve continuing education and provide cutting-edge resources for veterinarians. “Fetch Coastal represents the next chapter in the evolution of this esteemed conference,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, and chief veterinary officer of dvm360. “This dynamic event promises to deliver a remarkable experience filled with educational insights, interactive sessions and the chance to connect with like-minded professionals.”

Veterinary professionals attending this three-day conference can expect a dynamic program featuring renowned speakers, interactive workshops, hands-on training sessions and the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in veterinary products and services.

“We are delighted to invite veterinary professionals from all over to join us at Fetch Coastal in Atlantic City this October,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of dvm360 and Fetch. “With over 35 tracks and 50-plus faculty, this conference will provide an exceptional platform for professionals to learn, grow and forge valuable connections.”

To learn more about Fetch Coastal and to register, please visit here.

About dvm360

Founded more than 50 years ago, dvm360 is the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360-degree solution for continuing education—print, digital, in-person and on-demand. Dvm360 is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

