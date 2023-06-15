dvm360® announces winners of third annual Veterinary Heroes® program Inductees will be honored on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in conjunction with a Fetch dvm360® conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

CRANBURY, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dvm360, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, is thrilled to announce the winners of the third annual Veterinary Heroes recognition program. Inductees will be honored on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in conjunction with a Fetch dvm360® conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Veterinary Heroes Program — sponsored by PetSmart (corporate sponsor), as well as Blue Buffalo Natural, Nocita, TruCan and Trufel, Think Anesthesia, MedVet, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, and Nextmune (category sponsors) — celebrates the achievements of outstanding veterinary professionals who have worked to push the field forward and make a difference in animal care.

“As a fellow veterinarian and master of ceremonies I’m honored to congratulate all of the winners of the third annual Veterinary Heroes award program,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at dvm360 and the Fetch dvm360, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, and Directions in Veterinary Medicine™ live events. “It is truly an honor to be a part of an incredibly hardworking, essential profession that goes above and beyond the call of duty for animals.”

The 2023 Veterinary Heroes winners are:

Civic Leader (community service)

Niccole Bruno, DVM — blendvet

Client Service Representative

Roberta Trollinger — Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital

Credentialed Veterinary Technician

Chimene S. Peterson, RVT — Iowa State University Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center

Dentistry

Curt R. Coffman, DVM, DAVDC — Arizona Veterinary Dental Specialists

Dermatology

Danny W. Scott, DVM, DACVD — Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (retired)

Emergency Medicine

Mariana A. Pardo, BVSc, MV, DACVECC — Critical Care Veterinarian Consulting

Feline Medicine

Nicole Martell-Moran, DVM, MPH, DABVP (Feline) — Feline Medical Center

General Practitioner

Ryane E. Englar, DVM, DABVP (Canine and Feline Practice) — University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine

Internal Medicine

Cara Steele, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM) — Nexus Veterinary Specialists

Nutrition

Laura Gaylord, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition) — Whole Pet Provisions, PLLC

Oncology

Erika L. Krick, VMD, DACVIM (Oncology) — Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

Practice Management

Malik Mitchell — Heart + Paw — Callowhill

Rising Star (veterinary student)

Nia Powell — North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Surgery

David Dycus, DVM, MS, CCRP, DACVS-SA — Nexus Veterinary Bone & Joint Center/Ortho Vet Consulting

Veterinary Paraprofessional (non-credentialed support staff)

Thomas W. Maupin, Veterinary Assistant — MedVet Dallas

