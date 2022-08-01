DWAC Stockholder Update: If You Lost Money in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Contact Robbins LLP for More Information

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) violated securities laws. Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created to effect a merger one or more businesses.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: The Securities Exchange Commission and Department of Justice are Investigating Digital World Acquisition Corp. for Securities Violations

On October 29, 2021, The New York Times reported that in attempting to take Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) public via a merger with Digital World, Donald J. Trump discussed the merger with Digital World’s founder before Digital World itself went public. These discussions may have violated federal securities laws, which prohibit SPACs from planning mergers before conducting their initial public offerings. On this news, Digital World’s stock fell $6.93 per share, or over 10%, to close at $60.82 per share on November 1, 2021.

Then, on June 13, 2022, Digital World stated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[a]s previously disclosed in Digital World’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 and other filings with the SEC, Digital World received a document request and subpoena from the SEC seeking various documents and information regarding, among other things, meetings of Digital World board of directors; communications with and the evaluation of potential targets, including TMTG; communications relating to TMTG; agreements with and payments made to certain advisors; investors, including investor meetings and agreements; the appointment of certain of Digital World’s officers and directors; policies and procedures relating to trading; and documents sufficient to identify banking, telephone, and email addresses. The SEC also recently issued an order of examination pursuant to Section 8(e) of the Securities Act, with respect to the Registration Statement relating to the Business Combination, and a further subpoena in support thereof.” On this news, Digital World’s stock price fell $10.71 per share, or 28.18%, to close at $27.30 per share on June 14, 2022, harming investors.

Finally, Digital World disclosed that on June 16 and 24, 2022, it had received grand jury subpoenas, “which could materially delay, materially impede, or prevent the consummation” of the merger with TMTG. These subpoenas are tied to Digital World’s merger process, due diligence, and financial relationships between its board members and certain outside entities, among other matters.

Next Steps: If you acquired your shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. and suffered a loss due to this misconduct, have information, or would like more information about these claims, please contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Digital World Acquisition Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Aaron Dumas
Robbins LLP
5040 Shoreham Place
San Diego, CA 92122
adumas@robbinsllp.com
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com

