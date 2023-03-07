Campaign Aims at Giving Big + Tall Men the Freedom to Choose Their Own Style

CANTON, Mass., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today the launch of its new Wear What You Want℠ brand campaign, elevating DXL’s commitment to strive relentlessly to serve the fit and style needs of the Big + Tall man.

The Wear What You Want℠ campaign is an invitation to him to shop like everyone else by providing him the freedom to choose his own style.

“The Big + Tall man has been largely ignored by the apparel industry. Fewer brands, fewer styles, and fewer available sizes leave him unable to shop the way other guys do. Finding something he wants to wear, something that showcases his sense of style is almost impossible,” said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO.

“At DXL, we are proud to offer him a place where he can find the largest assortment of brands and styles in his size. He can find clothes that fit him, his mood, and his style. He can – finally – wear what he wants,” Kanter concluded.

The Wear What You Want℠ campaign encompasses DXL’s commitment to its guests by highlighting DXL’s unparalleled fit expertise, the broadest assortment of brands and style options, the highest standards of quality, and an experience like no other. DXL calls this unique combination of offerings The DXL Factor, and they believe every Big + Tall man deserves to have it.

Over the coming weeks, DXL will be incorporating the new Wear What You Want℠ brand expression into all marketing channels including email, direct mail, video, social media, in stores, and online at DXL.COM, further inspiring Big + Tall men to find their style, show off their personality, and finally enjoy their shopping experience.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “DXLG.” For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

