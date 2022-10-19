NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DXM, a technology (SaaS) and manufacturing (MaaS) platform for apparel and footwear industries, today announced that Jeff Evans has been added to the DXM Board of Directors. A strategic and adept senior executive with over 30 years of big box, department store and omnichannel merchandising experience, Jeff has a strong track record identifying business opportunities, and aligning and empowering teams to execute and deliver results.

“The DXM team couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Jeff to our board of directors,” said Matthew Wallace, CEO of DXM. “A retail veteran through and through, he knows the challenges the apparel manufacturing industry faces and the opportunities that exist to bring about greater process flexibility, inventory optimization, and sustainability. His 30+ years of leadership and retail experience and keen understanding of consumers brings a wealth of knowledge and know-how to our already diversified board of directors. We look forward to Jeff’s future contributions.”

Jeff is a data and customer-driven leader who has spent over three decades working in broad category merchandising, honing his leadership in omnichannel merchandising, sourcing and promotion. For the last 15 years, he held various senior executive positions across Walmart US and Sam’s Club divisions. Most recently, Jeff was the executive vice president of electronics, toys and seasonal for Walmart US, managing an omnichannel portfolio in excess of $37B across diverse categories such as wireless, photo, computing, TVs, bikes, celebrations, seasonal, and toys. During this time, he directed the Walmart merger of ecommerce and stores of the highest penetrated online business during COVID-19. Prior to this, he was SVP and general merchandise manager for both the home categories and apparel at Walmart US.

“I am excited to join the DXM team and work to tackle two of the biggest problems facing the apparel industry today – excess inventory and the reliability of supply chains,” said Evans. “The work DXM is doing to bring together an ecosystem of diversified companies to address these challenges and deliver a more sustainable and consumer-centric experience has real potential to turn the industry on its head. I look forward to working with Matthew and the team across different retail formats and businesses to help unlock the full value DXM can bring to changing customer and supplier expectations.”

In addition to sitting on DXM’s Board of Directors, Jeff also sits on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County (AR) serving as treasurer. He also works as a senior consultant for Simpactful, a CPG/retail consultancy firm.

About DXM:

DXM is transforming the apparel industry through its technology (SaaS) and manufacturing (MaaS) platform that connects order entry through delivery to shorten lead times and manufacture highly individualized items locally and on-demand. Brands, retailers and creators use the DXM platform to offer highly customized apparel, footwear, and more, and in turn, build brand loyalty while eliminating unnecessary waste. DXM is a company comprised of best-in-class, global partners including American brand Carhartt and some of the world’s leading apparel manufacturers – Shahi, Brandix, MAS, and Busana Apparel Group. For more information, please visit https://www.projectdxm.com/