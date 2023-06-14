PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Luis Avila-Marco as a director. Mr. Avila-Marco served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development of Cox Enterprises, Inc. (“Cox”), a privately held company with investments in the broadband, automotive and media industries, from July 2018 to December 2021, leading Cox’s corporate strategy and inorganic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, business development and venture investments. Mr. Avila-Marco was the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development for Juniper Networks, Inc. from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Avila-Marco also served in multiple leadership roles at Scientific Atlanta, a Cisco company, including as the Vice President of Corporate Strategic Planning and as Director of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, the Director of Strategic Marketing and Corporate Development and as the Vice President of Corporate Strategic Planning. Mr. Avila-Marco holds a M.B.A. from Emory University and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Mr. Avila-Marco is fluent in Spanish. The appointment, effective June 14, 2023, is for a term extending until the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

