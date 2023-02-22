PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe37600fa4cfc41d2821658c63f7235c9. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dmvuow2d. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

