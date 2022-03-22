Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in the UBS 16th Annual Infrastructure Solutions Virtual Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will participate in the UBS 16th Annual Infrastructure Solutions Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Presentation materials shared at the conference will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 30 days.
About Dycom Industries, Inc.
Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.
For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171
- Sandy Spring Bank Named the Fifth Best Bank in the Country in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Annual Rankings - March 22, 2022
- CBD Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Yuluka Health SAS) Signs Major Long-Term Seed Supply Agreements with Leading European Wholesalers to Start in the 2022 Calendar Year - March 22, 2022
- THOR Industries Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend - March 22, 2022