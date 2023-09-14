PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will present in a fireside chat format at the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, TN on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171