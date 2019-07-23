Dymax and Rudolph Bros. & Co Announce Sales Partnership 

Breaking News
TORRINGTON, Conn., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dymax Corporation, a leading manufacturer of light-curable materials and equipment, announced today a new sales partnership with US distributor Rudolph Bros & Company. The agreement involves the distribution of Dymax’s new, innovative adhesives, maskants, and conformal coatings formulated specifically for the electronics, transportation, and aerospace markets.

The latest Dymax system solutions to be distributed by Rudolph Bros. include Dymax 7601 new material aimed at electroless nickel and anodizing processes with integrated blade rotor and cold section or plated parts; as well as, SpeedMask 758H used to protect parts during acid stripping processes and prior to plating, and the 9-7001 light-curable electronic maskant designed for avionic applications.

Commenting on the agreement, Steve Lacrosse, Managing Director of Dymax in the Americas said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Rudolph Bros. & Co. for the distribution of our Dymax system solutions. We are set to increase our presence in the electronics, transportation, and aerospace markets with the planned launch of further light-curable materials and equipment in 2019.This partnership is another piece of our channel portfolio jigsaw ensuring that we now have agreements with a strong mix of both specialist and broad-line distributors.” 

Bill Coontz, President at Rudolph Bros. stated earlier “This partnership aligns with our core strategy on many fronts. We both strive to develop close, mutually supportive business relationships to help our customers discover new, more efficient methods to solve their technical problems.”

About Dymax Corporation
Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and light-curing systems for applications in a wide range of markets.  The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs.  Major markets include aerospace, appliance, automotive, electronics, industrial, medical device, and metal finishing.

For additional information, visit www.dymax.com or contact Dymax Application Engineering at [email protected] or 860-482-1010.

