Dymax Announces New Leadership

Aaron Mambrino appointed President, Dymax Americas

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dymax Corporation , leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, today announced the promotion of Aaron Mambrino to the position of President, Dymax Americas, effective immediately. Mambrino succeeds Steve LaCroce who has retired after serving Dymax for 10 years. Aaron will report to Greg Bachmann, Director and Chairman of Dymax.

Mambrino joined Dymax in 2001, holding various positions in the organization her most recent being Global Chief Financial Officer. Experienced in developing and executing global growth and investment strategies for Dymax, she has a sound understanding of Dymax products and markets.

“Since joining Dymax, Aaron has made significant contributions to the company; taking on increased scope and complexity, while establishing and managing a world-class Finance department,” said Greg Bachmann, Chairman of Dymax. “Throughout her career, she has been a key leader in the Finance and leadership team. She’s played a pivotal role in Dymax’s financial operations, leading us through very challenging CRM and ERP system transitions. With her combination of experience and leadership skills, as well as her thorough knowledge of Dymax’s financial operations, Aaron was the obvious choice as our new Managing Director of the Americas. Aaron has the full confidence of me, our Board and the entire organization,” added Bachmann.

“Enabling our customers to be more capable and efficient is the heart of what we do here at Dymax. I’m honored to engage with teams that deliver exceptional solutions, support and technical expertise to set Dymax apart from the competition,” stated Mambrino. “I look forward to developing and implementing business strategies that will further enhance the company’s position as a market leader and add value for our stakeholders.”

Mambrino holds an MBA from the University of Hartford and brings over 25 years of financial expertise.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

