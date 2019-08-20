Breaking News
Dymax Corporation Recognized by Inc. 5000

Ranked in Top 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dymax Corporation, leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, has been identified by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country for the ninth time. The Inc. 5000 list represents the most comprehensive look at an extremely important segment of the economy – America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs. These companies represent the backbone of the U.S. growing economy.

Thousands of businesses apply to the Inc. 5000 every year, which becomes increasingly more competitive as the starting base expands, but only a small number are accepted. Since 2015, when the economy grew approximately 12 percent, companies on the list grew an average of six times over, with only a half a percent making the list nine times. With this tremendous accomplishment, Dymax joins the rarified company of enterprises who have appeared on the list multiple times, many of which have grown to become national icons.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Dymax Corporation
Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets.  The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at [email protected] or 860-482-1010.

CONTACT: Contact:
          
Beth Schivley
Global Director Marketing Communications
Dymax Corporation
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
