Dymax MD® 1172-M-UR Medical Device Adhesive for Difficult-to-Bond COC/COP Substrates

Features Ultra-Red® Fluorescing for High-Speed Automated Quality Inspection

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dymax Corporation introduces MD® 1172-M-UR, an LED UV and broad-spectrum light-curable adhesive for bonding COC/COP film laminates and other difficult-to-bond-to plastics used in the assembly of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), Lab-on-a-chip (LOC), and other point-of-care medical devices. The product may also be of interest to manufacturers involved with the design of COVID-19 rapid diagnostic applications.

The adhesive is moisture resistant, soft and flexible with a durometer of A70, and has a viscosity of 1,100 cP for improved wetting. 1172-M-UR is formulated with Dymax Ultra-Red® fluorescing technology for simple visual post-cure quality inspection of the bond line area. After cure, when exposed to low-intensity black light (365 nm), the material fluoresces bright red, making it easy to see on plastics that naturally fluoresce blue in color, like PVC. This ISO 10993-5 Cytotoxicity approved product is ideally suited for rapid diagnostic applications, microfluidics, reservoir and transducer assembly, and medical potting applications.

The product is LED optimized to cure in seconds upon exposure to LED UV (365 nm) or broad-spectrum light energy. By using this product in conjunction with a Dymax LED light-curing system, optimal cure time can be achieved, providing users with significant advantages over conventional lamp-curing systems including cooler curing temperatures, more consistent cure results, and lower intensity degradation over time.

About Dymax Corporation
Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid light-cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at 860-482-1010.

