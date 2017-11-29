dynaCERT Inc.: PIT Group States “Test Results to be Envied”

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (DAX:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following clarification on the recently released complete report on the PIT Group testing for Fuel Consumption and Emissions Tests of the HydraGEN™ Technology.

dynaCERT is very pleased with the results of this test. As was provided in the PIT report, the testing was conducted under outdoor laboratory conditions whereby the test vehicle was driven up to the optimal operating condition of 105 kph (65mph) and, at that time, the cruise control was set and the test equipment activated. The driver then steered the vehicle around the test track at this constant speed and setting for 100 kilometers to complete the test. At that time, the test equipment and cruise control was turned off and vehicle returned to the start line. The testing was conducted with no change in elevations, no change in speed (up nor down), minimal wind conditions, and optimal weather conditions as would be experienced in perfect on-the-road conditions. This is the standard fuel consumption testing protocol for all vehicles regardless of make, model or options.

PIT wrote to dynaCERT in an email separate to the report: “…for any kind of automotive technology, 5.9 % fuel savings is a result to be envied”.

As previously reported in our press release dated November 20, 2017, PIT Group report states “The results are showing significant decreases in emission levels between baseline and final measurements, of almost half for carbon monoxide (CO), total hydrocarbons (THC), and for mono-nitrogen oxides (NOx).” Testing verified that the HydraGEN™ HG1 unit reduced emissions of CO by 48.1%, THC by 50.0%, and NOx by 46.1%, all of which exceeded our estimates. This puts dynaCERT and the HydraGEN™ technology firmly into the Hydrogen Economy and provides companies worldwide the opportunity to benefit from the Carbon Credit economy with proven Carbon Emission Reduction Technology.

The subsequent Phase Two testing by the PIT Group on the test vehicles was conducted on October 31st, 2017 which by this date had the test vehicle travel double the previous distance. PIT then followed the industry standard test procedure based on TMC Fuel Consumption Test Procedure – Type II, RP 1102A (TMC 2016) as was done in the Phase One testing. Performance of the HydraGEN™ HG1 unit reduced fuel consumption by 5.9% when run at a constant speed of 105 kilometres/hour for 100 kilometers on a flat track. Please see www.dynaCERT.com for a copy of the PIT Group report titled “Fuel Consumption and Emissions Tests of the HydraGEN™ Technology from dynaCERT”.

Jim Payne, dynaCERT President & CEO. states: “This is solid confirmation that our dynaCERT HydraGEN™ “Carbon Emission Reduction Technology” works. The achieved reduction in emissions exceeded all expectations and the confirmed 5.9% improvement in fuel savings above what is already considered the optimum performance of a modern class 8 truck is, as stated by PIT, a result to be envied.”

Additional Benefits of HydraGEN™ Technology

In the November 20, 2017 press release, incorrect information was provided on the additional benefits of the HydraGEN™ Technology. In quantifying such benefits to end users, the Company has considered the fuel savings achieved by PIT @ 5.9%, a reduction in the cost of replacing and cleaning Diesel Particulate Filters (PDF) for Class 6-8 trucks at a cost up to US$1500, Diesel Emission Fuel (DEF) savings at a cost of US$2/gallon and oil changes at a cost of US$200 per change. There are additional savings not calculated including, but not limited to, the reduced number of regeneration of trucks filtration systems and the reduced down time and maintenance associated with regenerations. The DPF needs to be cleaned regularly through a process called regeneration, either active, passive or forced regeneration. The accumulated soot is burnt off at high temperature (approximately 600°C) to leave only a residue of ash, effectively renewing or regenerating the filter, ready to take on more pollution from the engine.

Future savings will also be realized from carbon credits and government environmental rebates once these are implemented. These additional benefits, combined with the Company’s new pricing and leasing strategy, show the Payback Period of the Company’s products to be under one year.

Historically shown in real on-road conditions, confirmed through tests performed at the Automotive Centre of Excellence, specific amounts of hydrogen and oxygen introduced to the air intake of a diesel engine resulted in increased torque and power to the drive train, showing additional benefits when the truck is under stress, pulling loads uphill, and against strong wind and adverse weather conditions along with the lessened amount of gear changes required, even greater fuel economy can be realized.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. Our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these additives through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is currently in use with on-road applications. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: future issuances of shares, approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

