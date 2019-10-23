Dynamic Signal Announces the 2019 Winners of The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal

Celebrating the Best in Employee Communication and Engagement, The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal Recognize Organizations and Leaders Working to Elevate the Employee Experience

San Bruno, CA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, has announced the 2019 winners of The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal. The awards, which celebrate the best achievements in Employee Communication and Engagement of the past year, were recently presented in San Francisco at Summit by Dynamic Signal, the top conference for business leaders who are striving to drive real engagement with their employees.

The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal recognize organizations, teams, and leaders working to transform their businesses by elevating the employee experience. Across ten categories, Dynamic Signal received nearly 100 submissions from leading companies around the world.

Details on the finalists and the awards descriptions can be found on the ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal website.

The 2019 ECE Award Winners:

Best Communication Evolution – Bosch

Best Small Employee Communication and Engagement Program – Cumberland Farms

Best Medium Employee Communication and Engagement Program – Mercer

Best Large Employee Communication and Engagement Program – UPS

Best Newsletter Series – Nestlé Purina

Best Use of Data – Deloitte

Best Use of Video – WSP

Communicator of the Year – Michelle Grant, Sutter Health

DySi Choice – IBM

Rookie Communication Program of the Year – 3M

The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal winners were selected by highly respected industry leaders and innovators: Ethan McCarty, CEO, Integral Communications Group; Rebecca Shaffer, Head of Business Development and Operations, Ragan Consulting Group; Elisabeth Wang, Executive Director, Communications and Public Relations, Piedmont Healthcare and PRSA Employee Communications Section, Immediate Past Chair; and Brad Whitworth, IABC Fellow and Senior Communications Manager, Hitachi Vantara.

“We’re thrilled to honor these incredible companies for their award-winning work across every avenue of employee communication, engagement, content creation, and advocacy. Forward-thinking companies recognize the critical role of Employee Communication and Engagement in everything from increasing productivity and creating alignment, to disseminating culture, recruiting top talent, and keeping customers happy,” said Jim Larrison, Dynamic Signal Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder. “Positive business outcomes are directly tied to how well a company can connect, engage, and empower their employees. We’re proud that The ECE Awards by Dynamic Signal can highlight the achievements of innovative leaders who are shaping the future of work.”

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connects organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of enterprise organizations, including more than 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Dynamic Signal to modernize, streamline, and measure their communication and engagement, increasing productivity and empowering advocacy by delivering timely, relevant information across any channel or device, to millions of employees around the world.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal’s platform integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint and Active Directory, Workday and Oracle HCM. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

CONTACT: Robyn Hannah Dynamic Signal 408-823-3863 [email protected] Hugh S. Moore Broadsheet Communications 202-471-0661 [email protected]