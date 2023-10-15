The Australia Beer market is projected to reach US$ 17.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8%

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in Australia, with a thriving beer culture. brews such as lagers, ales, stouts, and craft brews are available in the beer market, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences.

Premium and foreign beers are increasingly popular among Australian consumers. An increasing interest in distinctive and exotic beer flavors from throughout the world is driving this trend.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Beer market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, category, packaging, production and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia Beer market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Beer market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Beer Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, ale type segment is projected to experience significant growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging, glass segment leads the market in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of category, premium segment held the major market share and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 12.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 17.5 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers Rising popularity of craft beer

Changing consumer preferences

Innovations in brewing techniques

Rising social and cultural experiences Companies Profiled Carlton & United Breweries (Asahi Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd)

Lion Group

The Coopers group of companies

Gage Roads Brewing Co

Young Henrys Brewing P/L

Australian Venue Co. Limited

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Diageo group of companies

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia beer market include,

In March 2023, Better Beer announced that the company is looking to raise US$ 20 million in investment to fund its next stage of growth.

In April 2023, BIRA 91 debuted two new limited-edition beers, the 022 session Ale and the 011 Gully Pilsner, as well as customized items honouring the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capital cricket clubs.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia beer market growth include Carlton & United Breweries (Asahi Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd), Lion Group, The Coopers group of companies, Gage Roads Brewing Co, Young Henrys Brewing P/L, Australian Venue Co. Limited, Better Beer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Diageo group of companies, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia beer market based on type, category, packaging, production and region

Australia Beer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Lager Ale Stout & Porter Malt

Australia Beer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Category Popular Premium Super Premium

Australia Beer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Glass Bottle Cans

Australia Beer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Production Macrobrewery Microbrewery Craft Brewery

Australia Beer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Beer Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Beer Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia Beer market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Beer market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Beer market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Beer market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Beer market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Beer market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Beer market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

