SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynapower, a Sensata Technologies company and a global leader in power conversion and energy storage solutions, announced that it has been selected to provide 220 megawatts of IGBT chopper rectifiers to the Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub—powering the production of green hydrogen to accelerate the decarbonization of the Western United States.

Located in Delta, Utah, the Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub will be the world’s largest renewable energy storage facility. The hub will capture excess wind and solar energy and—with the help of Dynapower’s power conversion systems—convert it to green hydrogen using electrolysis and store it in underground salt caverns. The first two caverns at the hub will store up to 300-gigawatt hours of dispatchable clean energy and feed it back to the grid when it’s most needed.

Dynapower’s high-power, highly reliable IGBT chopper technology was chosen for this project due to several key advantages, including a high power factor across the input range, compliance with IEEE 519 grid harmonics, a simplified and lower-cost transformer design, low DC ripple, and a rapid response to changes in power generation.

“We’re thrilled to support this project and expand the use of clean hydrogen to decarbonize the energy ecosystem,” said Adam M. Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of Dynapower. “Our commitment to advancing a clean energy future is stronger than ever, and we’re honored to be able to contribute our expertise to a renewables project of this size and magnitude, paving the way for the future of green hydrogen power and a cleaner planet.”

Dynapower brings 60 years of experience in power electronics, U.S.-based manufacturing, world-class service and support, and a proven track record of successful execution to the Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub project. More information about the hub can be found at https://aces-delta.com.

About Dynapower

Since 1963, Dynapower, a Sensata Technologies company, has provided power electronics solutions, along with an array of aftermarket services focused on continuous reliability and efficiency to an ever-expanding global customer base. Dynapower is a trusted leader in all types of power conversion equipment including high-power rectifiers, inverters, DC/DC converters, integrated battery energy storage systems, and transformers for use in hydrogen, e-mobility, energy storage, industrial, mining, defense, and research applications. With headquarters and a 150,000-square-foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility in South Burlington, VT, Dynapower is collaborating with its partners and clients to shift the way our world uses power and advance our resilient, clean energy future. Learn more at dynapower.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com.

