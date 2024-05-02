– Additional Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Anticipated in the Second Half of 2024 –

WALTHAM, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and recent business highlights.

“I am excited about the opportunity that Dyne, its FORCE™ platform and pipeline present for individuals living with serious muscle diseases,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “The initial datasets announced in January from our DM1 and DMD programs were promising, and we look forward to reporting additional data from multiple, higher dose cohorts from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials during the second half of 2024. With a strong team and cash position, we are focused on executing across the business, including progressing towards initiating registrational cohorts in both trials by year-end.”

Business Highlights

Organizational In March 2024, John Cox was appointed president, CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, bringing to Dyne extensive executive experience in the biotechnology industry across various operating roles, including rare disease commercialization.



Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE clinical trial of DYNE-101 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) The ACHIEVE trial is ongoing and recently completed enrollment in the 6.8 mg/kg Q8W cohort. Positive initial clinical data from ACHIEVE reported in January 2024 were featured in oral presentations at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference in March 2024 and the 14th International Myotonic Dystrophy Consortium Meeting in April 2024.

Phase 1/2 DELIVER clinical trial of DYNE-251 in males with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 51 skipping

The DELIVER trial is ongoing and recently completed enrollment in the 40 mg/kg Q8W cohort. Positive initial clinical data from DELIVER reported in January 2024 were featured in oral presentations at the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in March 2024 and the American Academy of Neurology 2024 Annual Meeting in April 2024.



Key 2024 Milestones

Dyne anticipates reporting data from multiple, higher dose cohorts from both the ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials in the second half of 2024 with the goal of initiating registrational cohorts by the end of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $453.5 million as of March 31, 2024. In addition, subsequent to March 31, 2023, the company received $24.3 million from the sale of stock through its “at the market” offering program. The Company’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are anticipated to fund operations through 2025.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $44.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $37.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $24.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net loss: Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $65.6 million, or $0.81 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net loss of $44.2 million, or $0.78 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 44,539 $ 37,536 General and administrative 24,618 7,928 Total operating expenses 69,157 45,464 Loss from operations (69,157 ) (45,464 ) Other income (expense), net 3,508 1,277 Net loss $ (65,649 ) $ (44,187 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in net loss per share—basic and diluted 81,043,741 56,325,864

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 453,547 $ 123,100 Other assets 68,732 41,982 Total assets $ 522,279 $ 165,082 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities 44,224 73,790 Stockholders’ equity 478,055 91,292 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 522,279 $ 165,082

