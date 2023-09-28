WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in October:
- Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York
- Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit, fireside chat on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York
A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203
