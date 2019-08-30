Dynetics Technical Solutions wins U.S. Army’s priority strategic hypersonics program

The company and its partners will deliver a residual hypersonic weapon combat capability to Soldiers by 2023.

Huntsville, Ala., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynetics Technical Solutions, a Dynetics wholly-owned subsidiary, has been awarded a $351.6 million contract to produce Common-Hypersonic Glide Body(C-HGB) prototypes.

Under an Other Transaction Agreement contract, over a three-year agreement period DTS will produce 20 glide body assemblies for use by the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency, with an option for additional quantities. DTS will collaborate with Sandia National Laboratories for development and production of the glide body. The glide body will be a part of an integrated Army hypersonic weapon system prototype that will deliver residual combat capability to Soldiers by 2023.

The effort is part of U.S. Army’s number one modernization priority – long range precision fires — and administered by the Army Hypersonic Project Office, part of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO).

“We are honored to be selected for this high priority national security program. Dynetics has been developing enabling technologies for many years. The common hypersonic glide body is a vital component in the National Defense Strategy that includes weapons with increased power. Our team is pleased the Army saw that our highly-skilled engineers and technicians can bring this technology rapidly and affordably to the warfighter,” said Steve Cook, DTS President.

As the prime contractor for the C-HGB, DTS will provide program and supplier management; procurement; assembly, integration and testing; electrical and mechanical manufacturing; and systems engineering for the C-HGB.

DTS will lead a world-class team for the project, including established and proven defense industry contractors – General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon—that will complete the assembly, integration and test at their North Alabama locations.

“We have selected a strong team with varying skillsets to help the U.S. counter the threat from Russian and Chinese advances in hypersonic weapons. Each of these companies will bring decades of experience and will join science and technological capabilities to make a modern prototype and eventually become a program of record,” Cook added.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems will provide cable, electrical and mechanical manufacturing. The company will provide engineering, program management, and production support from their San Diego, Calif.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Tupelo, Miss. locations.

“We’re excited to be part of the Dynetics team, as C-HGB begins its transition from laboratory to production, and ultimately into field operations,” stated Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems. “We look forward to applying our extensive experience in manufacturing complex systems and leveraging our longstanding relationship with the national laboratories to expedite the delivery of this strategically important capability.”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will support in manufacturing, assembly, integration, test, systems engineering and analysis. Lockheed Martin will conduct this work at their Alabama, Colorado and California facilities, respectively.

“Lockheed Martin is privileged to team with Dynetics to collaboratively build the nation’s next hypersonic glide body prototype,” said Eric Scherff, vice president for Hypersonic Strike Programs for Lockheed Martin Space. “We are proud to partner on this incredible team working toward transforming research and technology into the next generation weapon system for the warfighter.”

As a principal subcontractor on this program, Raytheon will use its extensive experience in advanced hypersonic technology to build and deliver the control, actuation and power-conditioning subassemblies that control flight of the new common hypersonic glide body. The company will also help assemble and test the new glide body.

“Raytheon is working closely with Dynetics and its industry partners to quickly field the hypersonic weapon and provide our nation’s military with the tools it needs to stay ahead of the escalating threat,” said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. “The development of hypersonic weapons is a priority for our country, and we are aggressively working to produce offensive and defensive solutions.”

Separately, DTS has been selected by Lockheed Martin to be a part of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LHRW) systems integration contract also led by the U.S. Army’s RCCTO. The LHRW program will introduce a new class of ultrafast, maneuverable, long-range missiles that can launch from ground platforms. The LRHW prototypeincludes the new C-HGB, an existing, refurbished trailer and truck to be modified as a new launcher, and an existing Army command and control system.

DTS will develop launchers with hydraulics, outriggers, power generation and distribution for the ground platform. The company will also provide flight test and training support.

DTS will now support both hypersonic efforts and collectively, these awards will total $407.6 million for the corporation.

