DynTek Named McAfee’s 2017 Strategic Technical Partner of the Year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DynTek, Inc. (OTC:DYNE), a leading provider of professional technology services , today announced that it was named 2017 Strategic Technical Partner of the Year by McAfee. McAfee revealed the winners, recognized for performance excellence in global and local markets, marketing innovation and community service, at its distinguished Partner Awards reception held during its Americas Partner Summit. The awarded companies were selected for their embodiment of the three foundational pillars of the McAfee Partner Program: strategic engagement, mutual growth and profitability, and driving better customer security outcomes.

The annual distinguished Partner Awards honors exemplary channel partners that invest in McAfee solutions, deliver outstanding results, and are aligned with McAfee’s vision and strategy to provide integrated security technology and services that simplify the Threat Defense Lifecycle. Other areas of consideration include sales, growth, new business performance numbers, investment in enablement activities and participation in events.

“We recognize DynTek as a significant member of our partner network. They bring unique value to McAfee and we’re proud to see them reach such high performance,” said Ken McCray, Head of the Americas Channel Sales and Operations at McAfee. “Working together, DynTek’s customers experience faster deployment times, reduced costs, easy-to-use management tools, greater protection and improved compliance.”

DynTek and other McAfee partners are promoting and accelerating the adoption of security technology and services, critical to protecting consumers, companies and organizations from ever-evolving cyber threats.

“We are honored to be recognized by McAfee for our technical efficiency, depth and ability to help our clients deploy solutions that defend and protect against the growing cyber threat landscape,” said Ron Ben-Yishay, DynTek’s chief executive officer. “DynTek’s extensive consulting team has a directed focus on cybersecurity initiatives with expertise in security assessments, security controls, migrations/upgrades, health checks, deployments and support across the McAfee Threat Defense Lifecycle and adjacent solutions.”

In total, McAfee recognized 18 companies for achievements across various verticals and regions. All partners were evaluated making this a prestigious recognition.

About DynTek

DynTek is a leading provider of professional technology services to mid-market companies, such as state and local governments, educational institutions and commercial entities in the largest IT markets nationwide. From virtualization and cloud computing to unified communications and collaboration, DynTek provides professional technology solutions across the three core areas of our customers’ technical environment: Infrastructure/Data Center, Microsoft Platforms, End Point Computing. DynTek’s multidisciplinary approach allows our clients to turn to a single source for their most critical technology requirements. For more information, visit http://www.dyntek.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements made in this press release, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our success in reaching target markets for services and products in a highly competitive market; our ability to maintain existing customers and attract future customers; our ability to finance and sustain operations, including our ability to comply with the terms of the revolving line of credit and the Company’s other existing and future indebtedness; our ability to achieve profitability and positive cash flow from operations; our ability to maintain business relationships with IT product vendors; the size and timing of additional significant orders for our products and services and our ability to fulfill such orders; the continuing desire of state and local governments to outsource to private contractors and the availability of budgets to place orders for our products and services; our ability to retain skilled professional staff and certain key executives; the performance of our government and commercial technology services; and the continuation of general economic and business conditions that are conducive to outsourcing of IT services. We have no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements.

