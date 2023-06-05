Improper Eating Habits & Adoption of a Sedentary Lifestyle are Key Prospects to Foster Demand for Dyslipidemia Therapeutics

Rockville, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global dyslipidemia therapeutics provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global dyslipidemia therapeutics market is valued at US$ 41.55 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 2.5% over the next ten years. This Fact.MR market study predicts global demand for dyslipidemia therapeutics to accumulate a market revenue of US$ 53.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Dyslipidemia, characterized by abnormal lipid levels in the blood, is a common health condition in various regions such as North America. The rising prevalence of dyslipidemia, particularly in the aging population, is driving the demand for effective therapeutics to manage and treat the condition.

There is an increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals regarding the risks associated with dyslipidemia and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. This awareness has led to improved screening and diagnostic practices, resulting in higher diagnosis rates and increased demand for therapeutics.

Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and the high consumption of processed foods are contributing to the rising incidence of dyslipidemia in North America. These lifestyle factors are driving the demand for dyslipidemia therapeutics as patients seek ways to manage their lipid levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The development of new and advanced therapeutic options for dyslipidemia, including novel drug classes and targeted therapies, is driving market growth. Advancements in drug delivery systems and formulations are also improving treatment outcomes and patient compliance.

North America has a robust pharmaceutical industry with a significant presence of key market players specializing in dyslipidemia therapeutics. These companies invest in research and development activities to introduce innovative products, further propelling market growth.

Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Continued investment in research and development (R&D) is a crucial indicator for the future of the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. Ongoing R&D efforts focus on developing innovative treatment options, novel drug classes, and targeted therapies to improve the management of dyslipidemia. Advances in R&D can lead to the introduction of more effective and safer therapeutics, driving market growth.

Regulatory policies and guidelines play a significant role in shaping the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. The future of the market will be influenced by regulatory decisions regarding drug approvals, labeling requirements, and safety considerations. Regulatory agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, will continue to have a direct impact on market dynamics.

Monitoring the progress of clinical trials and pipeline developments is vital in understanding the future landscape of dyslipidemia therapeutics. The success of clinical trials for potential new drugs or therapies indicates future market opportunities.

The integration of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and mobile health applications, will impact the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. These technologies enable better disease management, patient engagement, and data-driven treatment decisions. Their adoption can improve patient outcomes, medication adherence, and overall market growth.

Challenges hindering the market growth

In North America, many of the blockbuster dyslipidemia drugs have faced patent expirations, leading to the entry of generic alternatives into the market. Generic competition can significantly reduce the market share and revenue of branded dyslipidemia therapeutics, posing a challenge to their growth.

Some dyslipidemia therapeutics, particularly statins, which are the most commonly prescribed drugs for dyslipidemia, can have side effects such as muscle pain, liver abnormalities, and gastrointestinal issues. Safety concerns associated with long-term use and adverse events can impact patient compliance and limit the adoption of these therapeutics.

How competition influences the market

Competition among pharmaceutical companies offering dyslipidemia therapeutics can lead to competitive pricing strategies. The presence of multiple market players often results in price competition, potentially lowering the cost of medications and improving affordability for patients. This competition can be particularly important for uninsured or underinsured individuals who may face financial barriers to accessing treatment.

Competition stimulates research and development activities, leading to the development of innovative dyslipidemia therapeutics. Companies strive to gain a competitive edge by introducing novel drug classes, improved formulations, and targeted therapies. The need to stay ahead in the market drives innovation and fosters the development of more effective and safer treatment options. In May 2022, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced the regulatory filling of its new drug called Bemdac. This is commonly used for the treatment of patients affected with uncontrolled LDL cholesterol.



Key Companies Profiled

Mylan

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Abbot Laboratories

Amgen

Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc.

Sanofi

Novelion Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

Key Segments of Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Industry Research

By Type : Low-density Lipoproteins (LDL) Triglycerides

By Drug Class : Statins Non-Statins PCSK9 Inhibitors Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors Bile Acid Resins Fibrate Others Combination Drugs

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores Retail Stores Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



