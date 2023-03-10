An increase in the number of women experiencing painful coitus is anticipated to drive the global dyspareunia treatment market in the forthcoming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2021, the Global Dyspareunia Treatment Market size was worth US$ 689.0 Mn. Dyspareunia treatment market analysis predicts the market to expand at 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global dyspareunia treatment market is projected to cross valuation of US$ 1.02 Bn. The percentage of women experiencing painful coitus is predicted to increase during the forecast timeline, thereby driving the global dyspareunia treatment market. Incidence of dyspareunia is rising, which is estimated to accelerate research and development into painful coitus treatment in the dyspareunia treatment market.

As part of the marketing strategy for dyspareunia treatment, major market participants are spending significantly and working together to develop new drugs that could be used to address coitalgia or dyspareunia condition. Given the recent U.S. FDA drug approvals, in 2021, the medicine segment held the highest global market share for dyspareunia treatment. For instance, the once-daily drug MYFEMBREE from Pfizer and Myovant Sciences was authorized by the FDA on August 5, 2022, to address severe to moderate pain caused by endometriosis. The commercialization of MYFEMBREE is now taking place and will continue jointly by Pfizer and Myovant.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights (Use Corporate Mail Id for Quick Response):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85106

Dyspareunia Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

In 2021, North America held a sizable portion of the global dyspareunia treatment market, according to the TMR study. Dyspareunia affects between 10% and 20% of Americans, in accordance with the WHO, with different age groups experiencing the condition for different contributing factors.

Key Findings of Market Report

The oral route is the most popular way to administer drugs, depending on the route of administration. The benefits of non-invasiveness, ease of drug delivery, and patient compliance make it the most popular option both amongst patients and dyspareunia treatment market manufacturers.

Among the most persistent problems experienced by postmenopausal women is dyspareunia. However, at some point, over 75% of women endure painful sex, as reported by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Important predictors and risk factors for dyspareunia include urinary younger age, mental problems or stress, and poor to fair health. The global market for dyspareunia treatment is anticipated to be driven by urinary tract infection as well.

Non-invasive treatment method is among the most advanced methods available for dyspareunia and since it involves genital organs, individuals are often hesitant to take any risk. Due to their preference for non-invasive procedures, the global dyspareunia treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly.

Buy this Premium Research Report (152 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85106<ype=S

Global Dyspareunia Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

The GSM (genitourinary syndrome of menopause)-related dyspareunia that is severe to moderate is the only condition for which the oral medicine ospemifene is prescribed. This daily oral solution is usually provided to women who either avoid vaginal products or are unable to use such products. This factor is projected to drive its demand in the global market.

Given the increasing understanding about dyspareunia treatment amongst women in the Asia Pacific, the region is predicted to experience the rapid growth in the dyspareunia treatment market.

Global Dyspareunia Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

Viatris, Inc.

Duchesnay, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Budget constraints? Contact us for special Pricing:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85106

Global Dyspareunia Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment Type

Drug

Drug-device Combination

Route of Administration

Oral

Vaginal Inserts

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com