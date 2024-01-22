Nutritional Enrichment and Fortification Trends Shape the Evolution of Dysphagia Supplement Formulations

Rockville , Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dysphagia supplement market is projected to reach US$ 1,430.6 million in 2024. The dysphagia supplement sales are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for dysphagia supplements is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,843.0 million.

Global sales of dysphagia supplements have surged in response to the rising incidence of digestive diseases.

The demand for dysphagia supplements is expanding globally due to the increasing need for prompt and precise treatment for digestive disorders. The market is impacted by rising production and operating expenses, a lack of raw materials, volatility in shipping costs, and unfavorable price variations. Alternative therapeutic options are impeding the expansion of the dysphagia supplement market.

Regional Outlook

Due to a rise in the prevalence of swallowing issues and an aging population that has increased the demand for dysphagia supplements, Asia Pacific is expected to develop rapidly over the projected period. The dysphagia supplement market is likely to develop due to a rise in healthcare spending and greater awareness of dysphagia.

North America has a significant market share because of the high prevalence of the disorder, the creation of advanced treatment formulations, and the aging population’s increased susceptibility to dysphagia are anticipated to boost the market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2,843.0 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 45 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

“Due to the aging population and increased awareness of swallowing difficulties, the market for dysphagia supplements is rising. The upward trajectory of the market for dysphagia supplements is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure and advancements in supplement management,” comments an analyst at Fact. MR.

Key Takeaways

The powder thickener segment in the product type category holds a share of 45.9%.

In the distribution channel category, the hospital pharmacies segment acquires a market share of 61.9%.

The powder thickener segment in the product type category is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The North America dysphagia supplement market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034.

East Asia’s dysphagia supplement market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.

The United States market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2034.

Canada’s dysphagia supplement market is set to develop at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Mexico’s dysphagia supplement industry is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034.

China’s dysphagia market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.7% until 2034.

South Korea’s dysphagia supplement industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

Japan’s dysphagia supplement market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

the dysphagia supplement market is moderately competitive. The primary market players of dysphagia supplements tend to focus on creating and introducing novel items to expand their range of products. The dysphagia supplement vendors are scaling up their research and development activities, forming alliances, merging with other companies, and making acquisitions to strengthen their global market position.

Country-wise Analysis

With a projected CAGR of 6.5% through 2034, the North America dysphagia supplement market is expected to expand incredibly. The demand for dysphagia supplements is rising in important nations, particularly the United States and Canada, which is the leading cause of the surge. With an anticipated 83.5% share of the modified consistency diet supplement market, the United States will lead the industry in 2024.

With a 7.8% CAGR projected through 2034, the East Asia dysphagia supplement market is expected to expand significantly. Japan has become a leading dysphagia supplement provider in East Asia, with a noteworthy 47.4% share in 2024.

