PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DZConneX, a leading international total talent solution and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, was recently ranked second overall in HRO Today’s 2022 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions. DZConneX has been recognized as a leader in Total Workforce Solutions each year since HRO Today launched this section of its rating system in 2018.

The Baker’s Dozen Total Workforce Solutions recognition is given to providers that had both Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Program (MSP) clients that participated in the Baker’s Dozen process in 2022. Baker’s Dozen respondents that indicated they use the same provider for both contingent and full-time employee needs were asked a series of questions pertaining to Total Workforce Solutions. These survey results were then combined with the relevant components of the MSP and RPO study findings and consolidated into one data set.

“Since we introduced DZConneX in 2020 as a dedicated business, we have been committed to solving complex talent sourcing challenges with proven programs that deliver the best in talent acquisition, workforce management and technology integration,” said Lynda Sheppard, Global Senior Vice President, DZConneX. “This recognition as a top provider for Total Workforce Solutions is a reflection of our diverse service offering and the dedication our talent acquisition team provides to our client base each and every day.”

The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with RPO and MSP buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

DZConneX delivers comprehensive workforce solutions to help clients optimize the acquisition process and management of critical talent and provide integrated technology, tools, and insights that enable strategic business decisions and growth. These managed services and recruitment process outsourcing programs are uniquely configured and tailored to customers’ needs by creating custom talent communities for a wide range of business types and industries. Whether vendor-neutral, hybrid, or master-vendor models, DZConneX can deliver contingent workers, independent contractors and SOW engagements through any number of suppliers.

“Certainly, this recognition would not be possible without the support and acknowledgement of our incredible clients, who trust us to consistently deliver best-in-class workforce solutions for them year after year,” said Sheppard. “We are once again grateful for their partnership and confidence in our growing team at DZConneX to deliver top-tier talent and processes through our unique, hands-on approach.”

For more information about the 2022 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, visit www.HROToday.com.

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers customers across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit http://www.dzconnex.com/.

