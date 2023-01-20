CloudCheck recognized for its innovative approach to helping service providers broaden revenue streams, while dramatically improving the subscriber in-home WiFi experience

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that it is the Layer 123 Network Transformation Award winner in the New Service Innovation category for DZS CloudCheck®, its cloud-based solution that allows communications service providers (CSPs) to monitor, manage, and optimize home WiFi networks for their subscribers and support among the widest-array of consumer premises solutions on the market. CloudCheck was recognized for its innovative approach to helping service providers broaden their revenue streams and deliver more value to the subscriber, especially as connectivity services are being commoditized.

“This award highlights the unique, innovative solutions DZS is bringing to market that are designed to help our customers deliver the ultimate subscriber experience,” said Sameer Shah, Vice President of Product Management, Cloud Analytics, DZS. “CloudCheck helps operators meet the demands of their subscribers by delivering the best possible WiFi quality-of-experience, improving customer satisfaction, increasing revenue and reducing support costs. Our robust API architecture combines the advantages of both real-time analytics and decision-making with long-term diagnostics and optimization policies in the cloud.”

CloudCheck is one of three anchor software solutions (DZS Xtreme, DZS Expresse and CloudCheck) within the DZS Cloud software platform and has proven to be transformational for service providers in empowering them to manage and optimize the subscriber WiFi experience.

In addition to delivering a superior WiFi experience, DZS CloudCheck enables enhanced customer experience management, data collection and integration, business intelligence automation and operational intelligence functions across a broad range of vendor hardware. DZS CloudCheck also significantly improves customer service support capabilities and experience by delivering deep visibility into the subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) and network Quality of Service (QoS).

Additionally, CloudCheck gives the end user more control of their in-home network. With its advanced capabilities, subscribers enjoy a fast, interactive, intuitive onboarding process; can easily monitor their WiFi QoS; improve their online activity visibility and parental control; and leverage advanced self-help capabilities.

The majority of technical related service calls today are due to problems with in-home WiFi networks. CloudCheck impressively reduces costs in the following ways:

Subscriber Control and Self-help : CloudCheck-powered mobile apps give subscribers the ability to make network changes and limit internet access for children with the simple push of a button. Subscribers can avoid contacting customer support and troubleshoot issues directly on their own, improving the subscriber experience and reducing support costs.

: CloudCheck-powered mobile apps give subscribers the ability to make network changes and limit internet access for children with the simple push of a button. Subscribers can avoid contacting customer support and troubleshoot issues directly on their own, improving the subscriber experience and reducing support costs. Firmware analysis : CloudCheck delivers advanced analysis, insight and visibility into field performance, identifying potential issues prior to pushing firmware out to subscribers.

: CloudCheck delivers advanced analysis, insight and visibility into field performance, identifying potential issues prior to pushing firmware out to subscribers. Internal Analysis and Networkwide Reporting: CloudCheck leverages data and analysis designed for internal technical teams that can be combined with other sources of operator data. Features include internet down reporting, broadband speed tests and diagnostic recommendations.

