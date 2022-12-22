DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10th and 11th, 2023.
Event: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: January 11, 2023
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participants: CFO, Misty Kawecki, CTO Andrew Bender
A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.
About DZS
DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions.
DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.
For further information see: www.DZSi.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/
CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: Ted Moreau Vice President, Investor Relations IR@DZSi.com
- Loneliness impacts life expectancy as much as smoking; health system aims to eliminate loneliness in community - December 22, 2022
- Sophos Intercept X Detects and Stops Real-World Cyberattacks and Simulated Targeted Attacks with 100% Accuracy in SE Labs Tests - December 22, 2022
- Kaspersky uncovers attacks targeting Albanian government with ransomware and wipers signed with stolen certificates - December 22, 2022