DALLAS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that it is has won the 2023 BIG Innovation Product award from Business Intelligence Group (BIG) for its ground-breaking DZS Velocity V6 Fiber Access system. The V6 was honored for its vastly superior performance and capacity and support of future Passive Optical Networking (PON) technologies like 50G and 100G PON. The BIG Innovation Awards recognize exceptional innovation and achievement throughout a range of industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

“Innovation is the lifeforce for many organizations as the world and our culture continues to evolve,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are honored to award disruptive companies like DZS and its Velocity V6 fiber access system with the BIG Innovation award this year.”

“Being recognized by for the 2023 BIG Innovation Telecommunications Product Award confirms the disruptive innovation that the Velocity V6 architecture has brought to the communications industry,” said Geoff Burke, SVP Product Marketing at DZS. “This award validates the unique and groundbreaking capabilities of the Velocity V6, which we believe has emerged as a front-runner among service providers looking to position themselves as technology leaders in their respective markets in the years to come.”

“With the DZS Velocity V6 system, DZS has stepped up with a game-changing solution that redefines how service providers deploy PON technology in high density locations by delivering market-leading performance,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “In contrast with other solutions in the market, the DZS Velocity V6 stands ready to scale in-place and transform as new advanced services emerge and future-generation technologies like 50G and 100G PON become available.”

Burke added, “In addition to its differentiated performance capabilities, the Velocity V6 serves as an ideal form factor replacement and strategic upgrade solution for the widely deployed Huawei 6 rack unit (RU) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) chassis.”

When coupled with award-winning DZS Xtreme software , which allows carriers to quickly create and deploy unified services across a multi-vendor access environment, service providers can slash IT integration cycles from months or years down to weeks and cut potential integration costs by millions of dollars. For more information, read the DZS white paper “ Create Transformational Services Quickly and Easily .”

Key DZS Velocity V6 Differentiators include:

Extraordinary Performance and Capacity: The industry’s first platform with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6RU form factor

The industry’s first platform with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6RU form factor Ready for Future PON Technologies: Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors today

Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors today Open Standards-based and SDN-enabled Software: Aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management

Aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management Best of Both Worlds Support for Centralized and Disaggregated Architectures: Support for centralized and disaggregated deployment models provides carriers the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation

Support for centralized and disaggregated deployment models provides carriers the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation An Expansive, Interoperable ONT and Gateway Portfolio: Supports a full array of Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability

Supports a full array of Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability Huawei OLT Vendor Replacement Solution: The DZS Velocity V6 system can match the form factor while exceeding the density and performance of the most commonly deployed OLT systems from Chinese vendors by at least an order of magnitude, making it the ideal solution for service providers seeking to “cap and grow“ or “rip and replace“ their existing Huawei fiber access deployments with future-ready systems easily, safely and cost–effectively

