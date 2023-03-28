According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, APAC region has been considered the market leader for the global E-Bike motors market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period

Farmington, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global E Bike Motors Market Was Valued At Around USD 2.5 Billion In 2022, And It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of About 4.2% During The Forecast Period 2022–2030. The persistent emphasis of individuals and groups on air and noise pollution, which have been rapidly increasing over the past decade, and their detrimental impacts on human life has generated a demand for environmentally friendly vehicles. E-bikes have emerged as a viable solution to the issue, emerging as a significant piece of equipment that not only eliminates air pollution but also promotes physical fitness.

Over the past decade, the market for e-bikes has undergone significant growth. The motor is the primary motive force or powertrain of an electric bicycle. Depending on the power requirements and type of application, different varieties of electric motors can be installed on an E-Bike. These include geared and gearless hubs, mid drives, and shaft drives.

E Bike Motors Market Recent Developments:

In June 2021 , Shimano Inc. introduced “SHIMANO CONNECT Lab”, a new web service. This will help all Shimano cyclist customers manage and analyze their data. SHIMANO CONNECT Lab allows multiple map displays and graphs to be displayed in the cloud connected to your SHIMANO ID by uploading your riding data.

, Shimano Inc. introduced “SHIMANO CONNECT Lab”, a new web service. This will help all Shimano cyclist customers manage and analyze their data. SHIMANO CONNECT Lab allows multiple map displays and graphs to be displayed in the cloud connected to your SHIMANO ID by uploading your riding data. In September 2020, Shimano Inc. launched a new drive unit in the field of electric bicycle power units, the EP8 drive unit (DU-EP800). This electric motor is more compact, quieter, lighter and has increased range, further supporting the perfect bike design with a more natural ride and refined power delivery.

E Bike Motors Market Dynamics:

The incorporation of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology into E-Bikes will spur the development of a global market for E-bike motors with the goal of making bicycles lightweight. E-Bike Motors battery management system is driving the global E-Bike motor market due to increased power production, increased E-bike speed, and increased efficiency as a result of the system’s parallel cells and modules, which minimize battery recharging. The global E-Bike market and, eventually, the E-Bike motor market may be hampered by high initial costs and limited battery life.

Some gearless direct drive motors in use today employ a regenerative braking system that facilitates the recharging of lithium ion batteries. Therefore, manufacturers conduct research and development on gearless direct drive motors. During the period of forecast, the global market for E-Bike motors will expand at a stable rate.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the APAC region has been recognized as the global market leader for E-Bike motors and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. China is anticipated to experience a greater growth rate in the global E-Bike motor market as a result of its high E-bike sales.

During the forecast period, India, Singapore, and Malaysia are also anticipated to experience significant growth. Over the past two years, the North American E-Bike motor market has been weak, primarily due to reduced gasoline prices.

In addition, many low-priced models are becoming obsolete as brands shift to higher-quality products. Asia-Pacific-based companies are anticipated to account for a significant component of E-Bike motor sales. Europe is also anticipated to employ this product significantly during the forecast period.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.2% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.5 Billion By Type Up To 250 W

251 – 500 W

500 And Above

Other By Product Hub Motor

Mid Motor

Other By Application OEM

Aftermarket

Other By Companies TDCM, BionX, Derby Cycle, Bosch, Suzhou Xiongda Motor, Yamaha Motor, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

E Bike Motors Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

TDCM, BionX, Derby Cycle, Bosch, Suzhou Xiongda Motor, Yamaha Motor, and Others.

By Type:

Up To 250 W

251 – 500 W

500 And Above

Other

By Product:

Hub Motor

Mid Motor

Other

Hub motor is the dominant type, which accounts for about 90% of sales share in terms of volume in 2018.

By Application:

OEM

Aftermarket

Other

OEM holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 90% in 2018.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

