The capable off-roader features a custom-designed “Sweet Pea” logo on the headrests, alligator leather seats and teakwood floors

E.C.D. Automotive Design’s Custom Project Sweet Pea The hands-on design process allowed husband and wife duo to collaborate on the blue Defender 110.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) – the world’s largest Land Rover restoration company renowned for its bespoke luxury builds, ranging from classic Defenders to vintage Jaguar E-Types – delivers Project Sweet Pea, the ultimate love letter in the form of an upgraded vintage Defender 110. Powered by a mighty LT4 engine, the restored Defender’s romantic blue finish with white, yellow and silver accents is the perfect addition to charming weekend getaways with your significant other.

“Project Sweet Pea captures the romance of Land Rover Defenders, and designing an entirely unique and upgraded version keeps the magic alive in the 21st century,” Co-Founder of E.C.D. Tom Humble said. “Our master craftsmen were able to bring our client’s vision to life, and what’s more romantic than their partner paying for it?”

With the exterior color matched to a classic blue Ford color – Project Sweet Pea sits on 16-inch Land Rover HD5 pipe alloy wheels and BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires. Underneath, the old Land Rover Defender has an updated silver steering guard with custom engraving. The LT4 Defender features a Kahn X-Lander grille in the same metallic blue paint with white and yellow accents – a color scheme the pair maintained throughout the entire build. The original Defender also features a marine-grade LED light bar square in white with clear lenses, strengthened axles and a dual exhaust with one pipe on each side.

The older Defender’s pristine white interior is equally breathtaking, with the same light blue and silver accents throughout. The one-of-one restored build features four white heated Recaro Sportster Cross seats with a custom “Sweet Pea” logo embroidered on the headrests and alligator seat inserts in lieu of traditional stitching. Project Sweet Pea also has an extended center console in the middle, with four rear cupholders and two rear Diablo Billet aluminum air-conditioning vents. In the rear, the four jump seats wrapped in Caressa Porcelain leather contrast against the teakwood flooring, which is stained to match the NRG Innovations steering wheel’s classic wood grain. Tying the interior together are silver round Billet Buttons across all the upgraded audio additions, including the touchscreen Kenwood eXcelon with CarPlay and an Infinity Kappa sound system. Final touches include five USB ports, four carpeted floor mats and blue seatbelts and seatbacks.

Model — Defender 110

Engine — GM LT4

Transmission — 8-Speed Automatic

Axles — Strength

Suspension — E.C.D. Air Ride

Brakes — High-Performance ALCON

Exhaust — Borla Sport Dual Exhaust with one pipe on each side

Exterior

Paint Color — Ford Brittany Blue Metallic in Gloss with white wing top checkers, wing top air Intakes and side steps

Wheels — 16” Land Rover HD5 Pipe Alloy with silver lug nuts

Tires — BF Goodrich All Terrain

Grille — Kahn X-Lander in Ford Brittany Blue Metallic, white and yellow

Bumper — ARB Bull Bar with winch

Additional Features — Marine-grade LED light bar square in white, engraved steering guard with “SHARP,” remote-controlled Warn winch, full-length side steps, clear lenses in LED lights

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Front Seats — Recaro Sportster Cross with seatbacks in Ford Brittany Blue Metallic and custom-embroidered headrests, heated

Midrow Seats — Recaro Sportster Cross with seatbacks in Ford Brittany Blue Metallic, heated

Load Area Seats — 4 Inward-facing jump seats

Leather Color — Caressa Porcelain with Chatham Navy Accents

Seat Design — Alligator leather seat inserts

Dash – Puma wrapped in Caressa Porcelain leather, Chatham Navy passenger grab handle

Carpet — Auto Carpet Navy Blue

Steering Wheel — NRG Innovations ST-065 in Classic Wood Grain

Gauges — Esquire

Additional Features — Extended center console with 4 mid-section cupholders, Teakwood flooring in cargo with painted wheel wells, blue seatbelts, Diablo with Cap Screws Dual Vane Billet Aluminum A/C Vent, 4 carpeted floor mats

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen Kenwood eXcelon

Sound System — Infinity Kappa speakers and subwoofer with silver accents

Additional Features — Silver metal round Billet Buttons, 5 USB ports, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Sirius XM, Optimil Heater Vent Controls, back-up camera, blind spot assistance

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D.’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 63 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. has a logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

