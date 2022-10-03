E-Commerce Industry is likely to Remain Preferred Sales Channel for Pet Tick and Flea Prevention Market– Future Market Insights Inc.

Fear of Zoonotic Diseases Expected to Surge the Valuation of Pet Tick and Flea Prevention Market to US$ 13150 Million by 2032. Rise in flea, tick and heartworm borne illness makes North America the largest pet tick and flea prevention market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet tick and flea market is valued at US$ 8,886.2 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 4.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, with the market size reaching US$ 13,150.0 Mn by 2032.

There has been an increase in the adoption of several pet animals worldwide, which is expected to positively impact the pet tick and flea prevention market. The main reason behind this is that adopting pets helps in battling depression.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the trend of pet humanization. In such cases, pet animals are treated no less than a family member, and owners take all possible measures to keep their pets in the best condition. This presents a huge opportunity for the market.

Moreover, there has been a growing concern regarding the increasing cases of zoonotic diseases. The only way to reduce the impact of such diseases is by applying tick and flea prevention products to pets. This is expected to increase the demand for pet tick and flea prevention products during the forecast period.

Moreover, governments and corporates worldwide are conducting awareness programs to convey the importance of pet tick and flea prevention products. The purpose is to ensure that both the pets and the owners remain in sound physical condition.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15629

Another factor that might increase the demand for pet tick and flea prevention products is disposable income. Because of this, the pet owners are in a much more comfortable position to avail these services.

Thus, from the insights provided by FMI, it can be concluded that increasing concern regarding pet health, coupled with increase in the adoption of pet animals, and plenty of other factors are expected to drive the pet tick and flea prevention market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The pet tick and flea prevention market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The pet tick and flea prevention market has a valuation of US$ 8886.2 million as on 2022.

By 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13150 million.

North America is currently the largest pet tick and flea prevention market.

Europe is the second largest market.

Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Based on the product, the spot on product is expected to have the largest pet tick and flea prevention market share during the forecast period

Based on the sales channel, E-commerce is expected to be the largest segment in the market during the forecast period

Based on the animal segment, dogs are expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15629

Competitive Landscape in the Pet Tick and Flea Prevention Market:

The pet tick and flea prevention market is currently experiencing a number of mergers and acquisitions. Apart from that, the key players are investing in the Research and development to manufacture the best quality products.

Some of the recent developments are in the pet tick and flea prevention market:

In July 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim, Evotec, and bioMerieux collaborated to launch Aurobac, which will mainly work to fight antimicrobial resistance.

In May 2022, Ceva Sante Animale expanded oral rabies vaccine portfolio with the acquisition of Canadian firm Artemis Technologies.

Key Companies Profiled in the Pet Tick and Flea Prevention Market

Key Companies Profiled in the Pet Tick and Flea Prevention Market are Ceva Sante Animale S.A,., Ecto Development Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.),Sergeant’s Pet Care Products, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Virbac Corporation, Wellmark International, Inc., Central Life Sciences, Advanced Pet Care of Northern Nevada, Penn Veterinary Supply, Inc., Petsburgh Pet Care Inc.,Pipestone Veterinary Services, Precious Pet Services Pvt. Ltd., SPC Pet India, Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Pet Tick and Flea Prevention Market by Category

By Product:

Oral pills

Spray

Spot on

Powder

Shampoo,

Collar

Other products (Injection, Drops, and Dips)

By Animals:

Dogs

Cats

Other animals (Mice, Rats etc.)

By Sales Channel:

E-commerce websites

Company websites

Specialty stores

Pharmacy stores

Mega retail stores

Others (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

THING

Browse Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-tick-and-flea-prevention-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Read More TOC…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product Insights

Pet Toys Market Size: Pet Toys Market By Product Type (Plush Toys, Rope and Tug Toys, Balls, Chew Toys), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds), Material Type (Rubber, Cotton, Nylon, Plastic) & Region – Forecast 2021 – 2031

Pet Furniture Market Share: Pet Furniture Market by Product Type, Pet Type, Material Type, Sales Channel & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Safe Cleaners Market Trends: Pet Safe Cleaners Market by Usage, Form, Sales Channel & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Oral Care Market Demand: Pet Oral Care Market by Product Type, Pet Type, End-use, Price Range, Sales Channel & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Bathing Supplies Market Analysis: Pet Bathing Supplies Market by Product Type, Pet, Sales Channel & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com