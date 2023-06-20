E-Commerce Logistics Market Research Report Information By Service Type (Warehouse (Air /Express Delivery, Freight/ Rail, Trucking / Overload), Transportation (Mega Centers, Hubs, Return Processing Centers)), Operational Areas, (International, Domestic), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Forecast Till 2030

New York (US), June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ E-Commerce Logistics Market Information By Service Type, Transportation, Operational Areas, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, The E-Commerce Logistics Market could thrive at a rate 14.86% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 1264 billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

E-commerce logistics refers to the process of managing and facilitating the movement of goods, inventory management, and order fulfillment in the online retail industry. It involves a range of activities, including warehousing, transportation, packaging, and last-mile delivery, aimed at ensuring timely and efficient delivery of products to customers. E-commerce logistics plays a vital role in supporting the rapid growth of online shopping by providing seamless supply chain solutions tailored to the specific needs of e-commerce businesses.

The uses and applications of e-commerce logistics are diverse. It is an essential component of the e-commerce ecosystem, enabling businesses to deliver products to customers across various geographical locations. E-commerce logistics providers handle inventory management, order processing, and shipping logistics, ensuring that orders are fulfilled accurately and delivered promptly. These services are crucial for e-commerce businesses to maintain customer satisfaction, enhance the shopping experience, and build customer loyalty.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the E-Commerce Logistics Industry include

DHL International

Gati Limited

Fedex Corp.

Aramex International

Kenco Group

Ceva Holdings

United Parcel Services

XPO Logistics

Clipper Logistics

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 1264 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 14.86% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Acceptance of the E-commerce business worldwide.





November 2022

DHL International introduced a new robotic picking system. The system incorporates advanced automation technology to streamline the order fulfillment process in e-commerce warehouses. This development showcases the continuous innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies by market players to improve efficiency and meet the growing demands of e-commerce logistics.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Several factors drive the growth of the e-commerce logistics market. Firstly, the increasing penetration of e-commerce globally is a significant driver. The rise of online shopping platforms and the growing preference for digital transactions have led to a surge in e-commerce sales. As more businesses venture into online retail, the demand for efficient and reliable e-commerce logistics solutions increases. Secondly, the ever-increasing customer expectations for faster and seamless delivery drive the market. E-commerce logistics providers need to optimize their operations, leverage technology, and offer flexible delivery options to meet customer demands for same-day or next-day deliveries. Lastly, the globalization of e-commerce and the expansion of cross-border trade present opportunities for e-commerce logistics providers. As e-commerce transcends borders, efficient international logistics solutions become critical to enable the smooth movement of goods and support cross-border transactions.



Market Restraints:

While the e-commerce logistics market has significant growth potential, there are certain market restraints to consider. One major challenge is the complex last-mile delivery process. Delivering products to customers’ doorsteps in congested urban areas, managing time-specific deliveries, and handling returns pose logistical challenges and add costs. Additionally, the increasing competition in the e-commerce space puts pressure on logistics providers to offer competitive pricing and services, which can affect profit margins. Moreover, stringent regulations and customs procedures in different countries can create barriers for cross-border e-commerce logistics operations.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the e-commerce logistics market. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, online shopping experienced a surge in demand as consumers turned to e-commerce platforms for their shopping needs. E-commerce logistics providers had to adapt quickly to the increased order volumes, implement safety protocols, and ensure timely delivery amid logistical disruptions. Post-COVID, the e-commerce logistics market is expected to continue growing as online shopping habits become more ingrained, and businesses invest in robust logistics infrastructure to meet customer expectations.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type

The service type in the market Warehouse (Air /Express Delivery, Freight/ Rail, Trucking / Overload)

Transportation

The type of transportation in the market are Mega Centers, Hubs, Return Processing Centers

Operational Areas

The operational areas includes International, Domestic



Regional Insights

In North America, the United States stands as a leader in the e-commerce logistics market. The country boasts a well-developed e-commerce ecosystem, with established online retailers and a high level of consumer trust in online shopping. The region’s mature logistics infrastructure, including extensive transportation networks and advanced fulfillment centers, enables efficient and timely delivery of e-commerce orders. The presence of major e-commerce giants and innovative startups further drives the growth of e-commerce logistics in North America.

Europe is another significant region in the e-commerce logistics market. The region has witnessed substantial growth in online shopping, with consumers increasingly relying on e-commerce platforms for their purchases. Cross-border e-commerce is particularly prominent in Europe, driven by the European Union’s single market and the ease of conducting online transactions between member countries. The region’s focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices has also influenced e-commerce logistics, with an emphasis on green logistics solutions and last-mile delivery optimization.

The Asia Pacific region, with China at the forefront, is a powerhouse in the e-commerce industry. The region’s large population, rapid urbanization, and increasing internet penetration have fueled the growth of e-commerce. China’s thriving e-commerce market, led by companies like Alibaba and JD.com, has transformed the retail landscape and created immense demand for e-commerce logistics services. The region’s logistics providers have innovated to overcome challenges such as the vast geographic expanse and diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, the rise of mobile shopping and the integration of e-commerce with social media platforms have further accelerated the growth of e-commerce logistics in the Asia Pacific.

