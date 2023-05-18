E-Commerce Logistics Market Research Report Information By Service Type (Warehouse (Air /Express Delivery, Freight/ Rail, Trucking / Overload), Transportation (Mega Centers, Hubs, Return Processing Centers)), Operational Areas, (International, Domestic), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Forecast Till 2030 By MRFR

London, United Kingdom, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ E-Commerce Logistics Market Information by Service Type, Operational Areas, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, E-Commerce Logistics Market could thrive at a rate of 14.86% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 1264 Billion by the end of the year 2030

E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview :

E-commerce logistics refers to the process of managing, storing, and delivering goods purchased online. This includes all aspects of the supply chain, from inventory management to shipping and delivery. E-commerce logistics aims to ensure that products are delivered to customers quickly and efficiently, while also keeping costs low.

The rise of e-commerce has led to an increased demand for e-commerce logistics services. These services are used by businesses of all sizes, from small online stores to large multinational corporations. E-commerce logistics can be applied to a wide range of products, including electronics, clothing, and food.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 1264 Billion CAGR 14.86% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Acceptance of the E-commerce business worldwide Increasing acceptance of advanced technologies

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the E-Commerce Logistics industry include

DHL International

Gati Limited

FedEx Corp

Aramex International

Kenco Group

Ceva Holdings

United Parcel Services

XPO Logistics

Clipper Logistics

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The growth of e-commerce is a major driving factor for the e-commerce logistics market. E-commerce has exploded in popularity in recent years, with more people than ever before turning to online shopping to purchase everything from groceries to clothing. As more and more consumers embrace e-commerce, the demand for logistics services to support these transactions is expected to grow. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years, as e-commerce is projected to become an even more significant part of the global retail landscape.

Increasing customer expectations are also driving the e-commerce logistics market. With the rise of e-commerce, customers have come to expect fast and reliable delivery of their purchases. They want to be able to track their orders in real time, receive regular updates on the status of their shipments, and have the option to choose from a range of delivery options, including same-day and next-day delivery. Meeting these expectations can be challenging for logistics providers, but it is essential if they want to remain competitive in the market.

Advancements in technology are another significant driving factor for the e-commerce logistics market. Automation and artificial intelligence are transforming the way logistics providers operate, enabling them to streamline their operations and reduce costs. For example, automated warehouses can help companies to process orders more quickly and efficiently, while AI-powered route optimization tools can help to improve delivery times and reduce the number of delivery vehicles on the road. These technologies also have the potential to improve the customer experience, for example, by providing more accurate delivery estimates and reducing the likelihood of errors or delays in the delivery process. As technology continues to evolve, logistics providers that embrace innovations are likely to gain a significant competitive advantage in the market.

Market Restraints:

One market restraint for the e-commerce logistics market is the high cost of logistics services. Logistics can account for a significant portion of a company’s expenses, which can make it difficult for small businesses to compete with larger ones.

COVID 19 Analysis

One of the significant market restraints for the e-commerce logistics market is the high cost of logistics services. Logistics costs can account for a substantial portion of a company’s expenses, which can be a significant challenge for small businesses, particularly those that are just starting. Small businesses may struggle to compete with larger businesses that have more significant economies of scale and can negotiate better rates with logistics providers.

Moreover, the complexity of e-commerce logistics can lead to additional costs, such as those associated with inventory management, packaging, and returns processing. For instance, managing inventory can be costly for e-commerce businesses, as they need to store a wide range of products in different locations to ensure they can meet customer demand quickly. Similarly, returns processing can also be expensive, as companies need to inspect and restock returned items, which can be time-consuming and costly.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

The Service Type in the market includes Warehouse (Air /Express Delivery, Freight/ Rail, Trucking / Overload), and Transportation (Mega Centers, Hubs, Return Processing Centers).

By Operational Areas

The Operational Areas in the market include International, Domestic.

Regional Insights:

The top three regions for the e-commerce logistics market are North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest market, driven by the presence of large e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Walmart. Europe is also a significant market, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France leading the way. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce in countries such as China and India.

Industry News:

April 2021: Amazon announced plans to open its first logistics center in Louisiana. The new facility is expected to create more than 500 new jobs and will support the growing demand for e-commerce in the region.

