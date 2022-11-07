E-health services Market Trends and Insights by types (EHR, ePrescribing, Telemedicine, big data systems, Clinical Decision Support, Consumer health IT) by service (Administrative, Clinical, Financial) by end user (hospitals, clinics and others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — E-Health Services Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ E-Health Services Market Information by Types, by Service, by End-User and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 8,905 Million by 2030 at 18.50% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

E-health can be described as the deployment of ICT/information and communication technology in healthcare. ICT is extensively utilized in the form of medical apps, telemedicine, and medical health records. E-health facilitates the electronic storage of data pertaining to patients, finance of hospitals as well as staff. This has led to a major transformation when it comes to storing healthcare data. Previously, data used to be manually recorded by the healthcare staff.

With e-health, a single unique identification number needs to be entered, following which all the patient’s data is available in just a few seconds. It offers various advantages over the traditional techniques of clinical data management including the fact that there is no need for manual records and medical facilities are able to gain access to patient data in a very short period.

Furthermore, interoperable and automated healthcare information systems shall enhance medical care, bring down healthcare costs, elevate efficiency, augment patient satisfaction, and reduce error, while also optimizing reimbursement for inpatient and ambulatory healthcare providers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 8905 Million CAGR 18.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Types, Service and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing use of software and ICT to store and process the medical records of a patient The availability of proper infrastructure for e-health services

E-Health Services Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the e-healthcare services market are

IBM Corporation (U.S)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S)

GE Healthcare (U.S)

McKinsey & Co. (U.S)

Motion Computing Inc. (U.S)

Epocrates Inc. (U.S)

Telecare Corp. (U.S)

Proteus Digital Health (U.S)

Apple (U.S)

Boston Scientific Corp (U.S)

Cerner (U.S)

E-Health Services Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Electronic medical records (EMRs), electronic medical coverage (EMC), picture archiving, communication systems (PACS), telemedicine, and electronic health records (EHRs) are some key examples of e-health services and solutions that have seen a substantial uptick in their adoption among several healthcare providers. This owing to e-health facilitating improvement in the management of various public health systems as well as the delivery of essential medical care services. Additionally, governments are increasingly implementing programs aimed at encouraging the use of e-health services as well as solutions.

The use of information and communication technology in “citizen empowerment through information dissemination” as well as “reaching services to citizens” has tremendously improved public healthcare services. Several e-health initiatives make use of ICT and are progressively being used worldwide to elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery, bolster access to healthcare services in rural areas, and the provision of high-quality healthcare at a reduced cost. Other than this, many government bodies are making considerable investments to foster the deployment of e-health. This is bound to not only enhance medical care but also reduce costs.

The healthcare I.T. sector has evolved in more ways than expected, with numerous e-health services and solutions having gained immense success. They are now considered to be lucrative alternatives to traditional manual methods of managing complex tasks. Electronic health records cater to all regulatory requirements and smoothly manage various risks. With the changing healthcare regulations, the electronic healthcare services industry is undergoing a paradigm shift. The burgeoning demand for a variety of e-health tools worldwide is accelerating the growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

The escalating need for a secure infrastructure with respect to data privacy and surging security concerns could inhibit the deployment rate of e-health services in the following years. Additionally, the shortage of necessary funds that support such an infrastructure in emerging regions in line with the substantial costs of health IT tools can slow down the market demand.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak presented attractive opportunities to the E-health market. The E-health market has numerous established suppliers like GE Healthcare, Allscripts, and Cerner Corporation, with production units spread across several countries across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe. However, manufacturing processes were significantly hit by the pandemic, leading to an economic downfall. However, e-health services noted sustained demand in conjunction with movement restrictions owing to the lockdown.

To cite a reference, in April 2020, GE Healthcare enhanced its collaboration contract with Microsoft to introduce a cloud-based COVID-19 patient monitoring software with applications in healthcare. This gave a major push to the market demand.

E-Health Services Market Segmentation

By Type

Different products considered in the report for the e-health services industry are health information systems, Electronic Health Records (EHR), clinical support, telemedicine, patient health informatics, healthcare management, e-prescribing as well as m-health. EHR is leading the e-health services market, as many hospitals are increasingly adopting these systems to enhance healthcare operational efficiency.

By Services

The types of services covered in the study include recording, administrative, transcriptions, monitoring, healthcare strengthening, diagnostic, and many more. Monitoring and Diagnostic segments have emerged quite lucrative in the market and will remain in the lead all through the given period.

By End-Users

The end-users of e-health services include insurers, Healthcare providers, Research & development companies, governments, healthcare consumers, and academic medical institutions.

E-Health Services Market Regional Insights

The Americas, divided primarily into North America (Canada and the US) as well as Latin America, form the highest share of the worldwide market for e-health services. This is on account of the surge in technological innovations along with the supportive government initiatives in the region. These countries have highly-developed, advanced IT infrastructure that boosts the development of the e-health services market.

The Asia Pacific market, headed by China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia is thriving at a remarkable pace, thanks to the rise in technological innovations as well as the huge investments targeted towards the healthcare sector.

