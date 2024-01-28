Former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83 million in damages for defaming her after he repeatedly denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s, in a legal ordeal that has been mired in controversy and concerns over the former advice columnist’s accusations.
“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party,” Trump posted on his Truth
