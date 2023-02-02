The global E-Learning market size was valued at USD 210.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 848.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.54% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Articulate Global LLC, Adobe, Aptara Inc., SAP SE, Citrix Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “E-Learning Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Learning Mode (Instructor-Led and Self-Paced), By Application (Government, Academic, and Corporate), By Delivery Mode (Learning Management Software, Packaged Content, and Others), By Function (Testing and Training), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global E-Learning Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 210.1 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 17.54% and is anticipated to reach over USD 848.12 billion by 2030.”

The report analyzes the E-Learning market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global E-Learning market.

E-Learning Market Overview:

E-learning is described as a formalized learning system that requires the use of electronic devices for delivery purposes. In E-learning systems, the study sessions may be conducted inside or outside of the classroom but the use of electronic devices to provide an enhanced learning experience is critical to e-learning and acts as the defining factor. It can also be defined as an ecosystem powered by a network for the transfer of skills or knowledge in which information can be passed from the instructor to the students at the same time or at different times.

A few years ago, the teaching methodology was not accepted by many institutes as the idea of lacking a human element could not be comprehended. However, the main turning point for the e-learning sector arrived in 2020, during the pandemic when every aspect of teaching or learning was transferred to digital devices which was further encouraged by the rapid application of enhanced technology and system to deliver the sessions.

E-learning is scalable in many ways and offers personalization options which means teachers can focus on each student individually as opposed to the traditional method. A recent research study reported that students are likely to retain educational teaching at least 25% to 60% more in the case of e-learning when compared to teachings in physical classrooms.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-learning-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 210.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 848.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.54% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Articulate Global LLC, Adobe, Aptara Inc., SAP SE, Citrix Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and others. Key Segment By Learning Mode, Application, Delivery Mode, Function, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Industry Drivers

The global e-learning market is projected to be pushed by the growing sales of electronic devices making e-learning more accessible. Earlier, one of the major restrictions on e-learning or digital classrooms was the lack of access to smart devices due to factors like unaffordability, the high price of equipment, and the lack of options. However, powered by an increase in investments in the digital sector, there are multiple options for internet-powered smart devices present in the commercial market.

Furthermore, factors like the availability of financial assistance, discount offers, and new products launched across price ranges along with other elements like growing employment rate, the growing standard of living, and high dependency on mobile devices have led to overall growth in the demand and sale of smart equipment like laptops, mobile phones, and tablets.

The global market may register higher growth due to the increasing investments by corporates and business organizations in upskilling their existing employees. Companies realize the importance of human resources and prefer to invest in them to reap high benefits. The trend of companies sponsoring educational activities and training programs may have registered high growth in recent times.

Restraints

One of the critical factors that could impede the global market growth trend is the need for continuous product innovations. Since the number of players in the market has increased considerably, the competition is getting tougher. Consumers have become sure of what they expect from the service providers and factors like the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide superior user experience are acting as the determining factors in the success of a certain brand.

Challenges

The growing number of players may provide market growth opportunities whereas the rising cases of cheating may act as a major challenge.

Browse the full “E-Learning Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Learning Mode (Instructor-Led and Self-Paced), By Application (Government, Academic, and Corporate), By Delivery Mode (Learning Management Software, Packaged Content, and Others), By Function (Testing and Training), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the E-Learning market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 17.54% between 2022 and 2030.

between 2022 and 2030. The E-Learning market size was worth around US$ 210.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 848.12 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the excellent benefits offered by e-learning

Based on learning mode segmentation, self-paced was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on delivery mode segmentation, packaged content was the leading model in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/e-learning-market

E-Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global e-learning market is segmented based on learning mode, application, delivery mode, function, and region

Based on application, the global market divisions are government, academic, and corporate. The global market registered the highest growth in the corporate segment in 2021 and may grow at a CAGR of 15.25% during the forecast period.

The growth was driven by the shift of work culture to remote working during the pandemic which meant that the companies had to invest in e-learning programs to conduct training sessions or provide any other assistance to the employees. The segment is expected to become one of the most lucrative investment opportunities in the coming years.

Based on function, the global market is segmented into testing and training with the latter dominating the segment growth in the coming years. As per estimates, the training segment may grow at a CAGR of 12.59% as online training is known to have several benefits over conventional ways of knowledge transfer. The testing segment may also grow at a considerable rate owing to the increasing shift toward online platforms for assessment purposes.

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global e-learning market driven by the presence of the highly advanced education sector of the USA. The country’s education system is one of the most well-funded and highly renowned segments across the globe which attracts millions of students annually from every part of the world.

The regional growth could be propelled by the high investment rate of corporates undertaking skill development programs for employees. Growth in Asia-Pacific is projected to reach new heights due to the growing market for e-learning fueled by the emergence of multiple domestic players catering to the requirements of a large section of the regional population.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-learning-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global E-Learning market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global E-Learning market include

Articulate Global LLC

Adobe

Aptara Inc.

SAP SE

Citrix Systems Inc.

D2L Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2022, Pearson announced the acquisition of Mondly. The former is one of the world’s leading learning companies while the latter is an international digital platform specializing in language learning

In September 2022, SpringPeople announced the launch of a new e-learning platform with a library of more than 400 courses

The global E-Learning market is segmented as follows:

By Learning Mode

Instructor-Led

Self-Paced

By Application

Government

Academic

Corporate

By Delivery Mode

Learning Management Software

Packaged Content

Others

By Function

Testing

Training

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

E-KYC Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Product (Video Verification, Digital ID Schemes, and Identity Authentication & Matching), By End-User (Insurance Companies, Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Entities, Telecom Companies, and E-payment Service Providers), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030

, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Product (Video Verification, Digital ID Schemes, and Identity Authentication & Matching), By End-User (Insurance Companies, Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Entities, Telecom Companies, and E-payment Service Providers), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030 E-Tourism Market By Type (Computer Reservation System, Property Management Systems, Social Networks, & Global Distribution Systems), By Application (Hospitality Industry and Aerospace & Medical Industry), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

By Type (Computer Reservation System, Property Management Systems, Social Networks, & Global Distribution Systems), By Application (Hospitality Industry and Aerospace & Medical Industry), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026 E-Waste to Preciometal Market By Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, & Others), By Metal Type (Copper, Gold, Silver, & Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

By Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, & Others), By Metal Type (Copper, Gold, Silver, & Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026 E-Waste Management Market By Equipment Type (Small Equipment, Large Equipment, Temperature Exchange Equipment, Screens, Small IT Equipment, Lamps), By Method (Recycling & Reuse, Dispose/Trash, Landfill, Incineration), By Waste Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecom Equipment, Consumer Electronics (CE), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Industrial Electronics (IE), Medical Equipment), By Material(Metals, Non-ferrous Metals, Ferrous Metals, Plastic & Resins, Other Materials), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

By Equipment Type (Small Equipment, Large Equipment, Temperature Exchange Equipment, Screens, Small IT Equipment, Lamps), By Method (Recycling & Reuse, Dispose/Trash, Landfill, Incineration), By Waste Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecom Equipment, Consumer Electronics (CE), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Industrial Electronics (IE), Medical Equipment), By Material(Metals, Non-ferrous Metals, Ferrous Metals, Plastic & Resins, Other Materials), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028 E-Compass Market By Sensor Type (1 & 2-axis, 3-axis, 6-axis, 9-axis), By Technology (Fluxgate, Hall-Effect, Magneto resistive, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

By Sensor Type (1 & 2-axis, 3-axis, 6-axis, 9-axis), By Technology (Fluxgate, Hall-Effect, Magneto resistive, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026 E-Clinical Solution Software Market : Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Also Read Our Blogs: