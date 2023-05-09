A New Contemporary Women’s Fiction Novel From Palmetto Publishing

How far would you go to hide the truth about the man you married?

In E.M. Diaz’s fiery debut novel, a pregnant woman endures physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of her husband in hopes to hide the truth of his character from her family and friends. Soon, she becomes tangled in a web of deceit—and when the problems reach a pinnacle, someone is imprisoned, another is dead, and all of their lives will be changed forever.

Susan worked hard to create the dream life she wanted—as her parents taught her to do. However, when she becomes enthralled with the handsome and powerful Jeremy Delaney, she sacrifices her promising law career to marry him. Disapproving of the relationship and angry at her choices, Susan’s parents distance themselves from the couple.

In mere weeks, Susan becomes a prisoner in her own home, desperate to escape and preserve her sanity—and the life growing inside of her. With an unlikely band of women at her back, Susan navigates the treacherous waters of adultery, power, and abuse.

Skeletons in the Closet is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com

About the Author:

E. M. Diaz was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1965. She has lived most of her life in Southern New Jersey. She is currently traveling along the West Coast, and has resided in California, Utah, and Montana. She has worked in the medical field for the past 20 years in various positions; as a medical assistant, surgical scheduling coordinator, and prior authorizations specialist. She has two sons, two grandchildren, and enjoys playtime with her feisty, twelve-year-old white terrier mix, Bentley. She loves outdoor activities, cooking, baking, and home renovation projects. She is working on her second novel.

