Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / E Source announces winners of the 2020 Utility Ad Awards Contest

E Source announces winners of the 2020 Utility Ad Awards Contest

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BGE, Enbridge Gas, LG&E and KU, PEPCO Holdings Inc., SouthernCalifornia Gas Co., and WPPI Energy take top honors

Boulder, CO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — E Source is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Utility Ad Awards Contest, recognizing and rewarding creative excellence in utility advertising. In its 12th year, the contest evaluates utility ad campaigns that have generated results—such as increased brand awareness, website traffic, and program participation—while also being creative. The competition is open to any electric, gas, or water utility located in the US or Canada.

An independent group of judges selected the winners based on message, creativity, results, call to action or brand connection, and overall impression. Judges included A.J. Schmitz, Progressive Marketing Group Inc.; Kailie Hartman, Executive Events; Lindsay Sutula, Sutula Marketing; Lucia Riley, SAS Institute; Michelle Goldberg, Chapel of the Flowers; and Mike Swainey, Intelligent Demand.

“We were thrilled to get more than 700 ad submissions from over 50 utilities this year, particularly since everyone’s focus has been on dealing with issues related to the global pandemic,” says Sannie Sieper, director of marketing at E Source. “This year’s submissions were impressive, and it’s always fun to see how creative and innovative these marketing and advertising teams are.”

COVID-19 forced E Source to forgo its usual in-person awards luncheon at the E Source Forum. Instead, the company honored the winners during a virtual event on September 8, 2020, The winners of the 2020 E Source Utility Ad Awards Contest. The online format allowed E Source to feature many of the finalists, who were able to describe their winning campaigns in their own words.

2020 E Source Utility Ad Awards Contest winners

Best Brand Campaign

1. LG&E and KU

2. CenterPoint Energy

Best Energy-Efficiency and Demand-Response Programs Campaign

1. BGE

2. Sacramento Municipal Utility District

Best Home Energy Management and Smart Home Campaign

1. PEPCO Holdings Inc.

2. Ameren Illinois

Best Safety and Emergency or Outage Communications Campaign

1. WPPI Energy

2. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Best Self-Service Campaign

1. Enbridge Gas

2. Puget Sound Energy

Best Solar, Storage, Electric Vehicles, and Electrification Campaign

1. Southern California Gas Co.

2. Tennessee Valley Authority

E Source presented Alabama Power with the Crowd-Pleaser Award, based on online recognition. Facebook users voted by visiting the E Source Facebook page and “liking” their favorite video advertisement. View the winning ads from 2020 and prior years at www.esource.com/adcontest-winners.

About E Source

E Source is the leading solver of problems facing electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking data, and consulting services to more than 300 utilities, municipalities, and their partners. Our guidance helps customers make data-driven decisions to strengthen their customer relationships, plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs, and further their environmental sustainability goals while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.

Attachment

  • ESource_Ad-Contest-Winners-2020-press-release 
CONTACT: Sannie Sieper
E Source
303-345-9138
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.