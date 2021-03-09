E Source launches OneInform to help utilities drive the next generation of customer programs

Breaking News
Boulder, CO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boulder, CO, March 9, 2021—E Source, the leading provider of customer-focused research, data science, and consulting for utilities and cities, continues to expand its offerings with a new suite of machine-learning tools under the E Source OneInformTM product line.  

Designed to revolutionize the way utilities manage and develop customer programs, OneInform facilitates the fundamental shift required for a distributed grid environment. By leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, OneInform simultaneously captures a deep understanding of each individual customer and optimizes clients’ program portfolio. 

“OneInform is a suite of AI-powered solutions designed to facilitate the next generation of programs,” says Ted Schultz, president of Data Science at E Source. “Think of it as your data science backbone, enabling you to gain a deeper understanding of your customers in a way that allows you to engage with your customers as an audience of one. Existing programs can quickly provide value while laying the foundation for the digital transformation required to operate in a distributed, clean energy environment.”  

OneInform helps utilities prepare and launch customer programs with the goal of achieving carbon-free energy consumption by 2040. Clean energy plans depend on the rapid growth of renewable energy resources, a renaissance of demand-side management programs, and the reliable management of distributed energy resources across the grid.  

“Our industry-leading machine-learning product suite combines hundreds of unique data points, starting at the smart meter level,” says E Source CEO Wayne Greenberg. “It uses proprietary algorithms to help our clients identify the right programs for the right customers, simulate program and grid impacts, craft the appropriate messaging to cause individuals to engage, and implement automation to continuously improve their efforts. We’re thrilled to offer this cutting-edge solution to utilities across the US.” 

To schedule a demo and see how OneInform can optimize portfolios and drive measurable program results, call 1-800-ESOURCE or email [email protected] And to learn more about OneInform’s suite of machine-learning tools, visit www.oneinform.com.  

About E Source 

E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise helps clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market. 

CONTACT: Sannie Sieper
E Source
303-817-1996
[email protected]

