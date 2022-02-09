E3 Metals Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — E3 Metals Corp (TSX.V: ETMC), based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, focused on lithium resource and technology, today announced that Chris Doornbos, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2022.

DATE: February 16th, 2022

TIME: 1:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3KJUz3U

Recent Company Highlights

E3 Metals To Drill First Lithium Evaluation Wells in Alberta

Prototype Results Show High Sorbent Durability and Consistent Recoveries

E3 Metals Lab Pilot Prototype Initial Tests Deliver 97% Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Successfully Commissions Lab-Pilot Prototype

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Inferred mineral resources in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals’ goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: E3 Metals Corp Aneta Fabianova Manager – Investor Communications (403) 463-1183 afabainova@e3metalscorp.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com