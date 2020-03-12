Eagle Bancorp Announces Executive Promotions

Veteran Executives Antonio Marquez and Janice Williams Promoted

BETHESDA, Md., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the “Bank”), is pleased to announce the promotions of Bank veterans Antonio Marquez and Janice Williams whose outstanding bank service has been recognized for advancement.

Antonio (Tony) Marquez has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, President of Commercial Banking. Mr. Marquez has direct responsibility for providing vision and strategic leadership for all Commercial and Lending functions at EagleBank. Tony leads the strategic direction for all production and portfolio management activities so as to assure continued financial performance and market share growth.

Janice (Jan) Williams has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer for EagleBank. Ms. Williams holds responsibility for the Bank’s credit policy and oversees credit quality for the Bank’s loan portfolio. Jan also provides direction and support to the credit department and leads effective relationship-building with the Bank’s lending teams.

“I am delighted to have been able to promote Tony and Jan and recognize their outstanding efforts for the Bank,” stated Susan Riel, CEO of EagleBank. “These professionals elevate our work and reflect the culture of excellence, service and integrity for which the Bank has always been known,” Ms Riel added.

