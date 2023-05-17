STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle”, or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk vessel segment, today announced that it has entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement which provides for an increased borrowing capacity of $175 million, a reduction in margin, and an extension in maturity by two years.

The senior secured Amended Credit Facility (the “Facility”) totals $485 million, comprised of a $300 million term loan and a $185 million revolving credit facility, and bears an interest rate of Adjusted Term SOFR plus a margin of between 2.05% and 2.75%, depending on leverage and the Company meeting certain sustainability-linked criteria. The term loan will continue to amortize at a rate of $12.5 million per quarter, while starting in September, the availability under the revolving credit facility will reduce at a rate of $5.5 million per quarter. The Facility will mature on September 28, 2028.

As of today, $260 million remains available under the Facility, $75 million under the term loan, and $185 million under the revolving credit facility.

Eagle’s CEO, Gary Vogel, commented, “Following the recent acquisition of four modern Ultramax vessels, this financing has significantly increased our liquidity position, with cash and available borrowings now totaling over $400 million. Our enhanced liquidity profile positions us well to continue to take advantage of opportunities and create value for our stakeholders, including the potential retirement of our convertible bond which matures in 2024.”

Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank (“Credit Agricole”), Danish Ship Finance A/S, DNB Markets Inc., Nordea Bank Abp, Filial I Norge, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (PUBL) acted as Lenders, Mandated Lead Arrangers, and Bookrunners. Deutsche Bank AG and ING Bank N.V., London Branch, acted as Lenders. Credit Agricole also acted as Structurer and Sustainability Coordinator and is the Facility Agent for the loan.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based, fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active-management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

