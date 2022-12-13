STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, today announced Frank De Costanzo will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and then serve as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors through the end of 2023. Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved the promotion of Costa Tsoutsoplides to CFO. The transition will be effective April 1, 2023.

“On behalf of our Board and the Eagle team, I would like to thank Frank for his significant contributions to the development and success of our business over the past six years. As CFO, Frank has led the transformational improvements in our capital structure which have created significant shareholder value, while building out strong Finance and IT teams,” stated Gary Vogel, Eagle’s Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, I am excited that we are able to promote Costa to become Eagle’s next CFO. He has a proven history of delivering results that have generated considerable value for our organization over the years. Given the strength of our finance group, along with Frank’s advisory role, we expect a seamless and effective transition.”

Frank De Costanzo added, “It has been a privilege to be part of the team that has transformed the Company, resulting in the strong financial results of the past two years. I would like to thank all my colleagues for the support which has made this a fulfilling role. I am very proud of what the team has accomplished, and I see a bright future for Eagle Bulk.”

Mr. Tsoutsoplides currently serves as Eagle’s Chief Strategy Officer and has been with the Company since 2010, holding various positions of increasing responsibility within the finance and corporate development functions. Prior to Eagle, he spent a total of eight years at Citigroup. Mr. Tsoutsoplides earned an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business, a B.A. in Economics from Boston University, and is a CFA charterholder.

