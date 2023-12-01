HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages EGRX Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Investigation:

“The investigation focuses on the propriety of Eagle Pharmaceuticals revenue recognition practices and the sufficiency of its internal controls over financial reporting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

On Nov. 9, 2023, Eagle announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. Eagle said “[t]he Company is unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense primarily because it requires additional time to complete its review of potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY®.”

Then, on Nov. 29, 2023, Eagle announced that its board of directors accepted the resignation of its CEO (Scott Tarriff) effective immediately and that Tarriff’s separation agreement contains clawback provisions allowing the board to recoup or cancel payments of Tarriff’s compensation upon any finding that Tarriff engaged in conduct constituting “cause” under his employment agreement.

To date, Eagle has not filed its Form 10-Q and has received a notice of deficiency from Nasdaq for its failure to do so.

These events sent the price of Eagle shares sharply lower.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eagle Pharmaceuticals should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EGRX@hbsslaw.com.

