Class Period: Aug. 8, 2023 – Nov. 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 9, 2024

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

On Dec. 15, 2023, one month after telling the market about improper accounting in Q3 2023, Eagle disclosed that investors should now no longer rely on its financial statements for 2Q 2023 as well.

The company revealed that 2Q 2023 reserves and price adjustments recorded for its lung cancer drug PEMFEXY® should have been higher, and therefore its net product sales for the period were correspondingly overstated. The company also stated that its failure to deliver its financial statements to its lenders constituted an event of default under its credit agreement. The full extent of the accounting problem is not yet known, as the company revealed that it is assessing whether additional corrections are required.

The company’s troubles began on Nov. 9, 2023, when it announced that it would not timely file its financial report for 3Q 2023. The Company said, in the course of preparing its interim 3Q 2023 financial statements, it determined that it was necessary to review potential adjustments primarily relating to reserves for PEMFEXY® returns and price adjustments estimated in the amount of $15.0 million to $20.0 million.

Then, on Nov. 29, 2023, Eagle announced that its board of directors accepted the resignation of its CEO (Scott Tarriff) effective immediately. The Board said that Tarriff’s separation agreement contains clawback provisions allowing the board to recoup or cancel payments of Tarriff’s compensation upon any finding that Tarriff engaged in conduct constituting “cause” under his employment agreement.

These events sent the price of Eagle shares sharply lower.

